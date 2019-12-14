GRAY – H.L. Bourgeois never trailed Friday night against Westgate, closing Day 2 of the Gene Simmons Memorial Tournament, but the Braves had to stave off a furious fourth-quarter rally from the Tigers for a 59-50 victory.

Three Braves scored in double figures, led by Deondre’ Buggage with 14 points.

Damon Watkins had 12 points, and Renard Burdis added 11 points.

Keydrain Calligan headed Westgate with a game high 23 points.

"We were resilient. It’s a quality win," Braves coach Andrew Caillouet Sr. said. "This team is built on defense, which is great thing. If we can figure out how to put all our offense together and stop turning the ball over, the sky’s the limit for this team."

"The effort was good, but we didn’t play as well as we needed to," Tigers coach Oliver Winston said. "We missed a lot of shots early. Part of that is lack of practice. H.L.B. is always a well-coached team. Their guards are phenomenally quick, and they can all shoot the ball."

H.L. Bourgeois (8-1 overall) jumped out to a 15-4 advantage behind layups from Jonathan Charles (nine points) and 3-pointers by Watkins, Burdis and Buggage.

Westgate (6-1 overall) clawed back with back-to-back 3s from Calligan and Derryion Sam to pull within 15-10 early in the second quarter

H.L. Bourgeois answered as Charles was fouled on a layup for a 3-point play. In the final seconds of the half, Calligan banked in a deep 3-pointer to cut the Braves lead to 25-21.

"We’re playing man-to-man. We’re hedging to certain people. The cornerstone of our defense was trying to limit (Calligan)," Caillouet said. "He still had a huge game, but we did a really good job in large spurts."

"We missed a lot of layups, a lot of free throws," Winston said. "We tried to attack the rim and kick out. It worked a little bit, but not as much as it should have. We didn’t pick up mismatches as well as we could have."

H.L. Bourgeois offense found its rhythm in the third quarter. The Braves made free throws, got to basket with Watkins and Jameian Burton each making a pair of tough layups, and then Burdis and Buggage both nailed corner threes. The Braves led 45-34 heading into the fourth quarter.

Westgate went to a full court press and forced H.L. Bourgeois into several turnovers. While the Tigers didn’t make shots, Calligan was able to get the foul line. He made seven of eight free throws to trim the Tigers deficit 47-41.

H.L. Bourgeois eventually beat the press and scored three uncontested layups – two from Same’r Lane, one from Buggage. Then Buggage earned a 3-point play in the final minute to seal the win.

"We were going the right things. We just took better care of the ball, and then we started making some easier shots," Caillouet said. "We have a certain way we want to attack that press. We were looking at it tentatively. We didn’t have the right spacing with our back line guys. Once we started going that, we got some easy buckets."

"I really wanted to pressure a little bit earlier, but we’re missing some legs, and the lack of practice coming out of football," Winston said. "We were able to pressure them and get them off the ball to get back in the game. We just couldn’t sustain it."

As good as H.L. Bourgeois has been to begin this season, there’s still one area Caillouet would like his squad to improve in.

"Defensively, we’re playing really well. I’ve never had a team this far ahead defensively, and we need to catch up offensively," Caillouet said. "But the biggest weakness is you have to finish the defense by rebounding the basketball."

FRIDAY'S BOYS BASKETBALL CAPSULES

ASSUMPTION 53, DESTREHAN 29

At the Gene Simmons Memorial Tournament in Gray, Jaden Tyler poured in 24 points for Assumption and Brandon Carter added 10 points as the Mustangs moved to 6-2 on the season.

CARENCRO 57, THIBODAUX 40

At Thibodaux, the Tigers fell to 5-3 overall after the nondistrict loss and got eight points each from Darwin Davis, Kentrell Ross, J'mari Carter and Rashaud Winslow.

TERREBONNE 35, ASCENSION CHRISTIAN 32

At the Vandebilt Holiday Classic in Houma, Ryan Williams led the Tigers with 15 points as they improved to 8-3 on the season.

VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 51, CATHOLIC OF NEW IBERIA 34

At the Vandebilt Holiday Classic in Houma, the Terriers improved to 3-6 overall and got 13 points from Kenyon Charles, 12 points from Jackson Hawthorne and 10 points and 10 rebounds from Kenney Franklin.

E.D. WHITE CATHOLIC 53, CENTERVILLE 41

At the Vandebilt Holiday Classic in Houma, the Cardinals improved to 8-1 on the season and got 14 points each from Quinn Strander and Ethan Soignet and 11 points from Mason Lawless.

ELLENDER 52, CRESCENT CITY 49

At the Newman Tournament in New Orleans, the Patriots improved to 4-6 overall and got 16 points and 15 rebounds from Dionjahe Thomas, 13 points from Nykee Johnson and 10 points from Tahj Lagarde.

LOREAUVILLE 35, COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 32

At Houma, the Lions fell to 1-6 overall and got 16 points from Omari Dilliard Johnson and 13 points from Carter Fabre.

FRIDAY'S GIRLS BASKETBALL CAPSULES

THIBODAUX 39, WHITE CASTLE 24

At the White Castle Tournament, the Lady Tigers improved to 9-1 overall and got 10 points from A'Shyri Wolfe and six points each from Carlyn Smith, Sasha Jones and Shantavia Nora.

CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 62, MORGAN CITY 42

At the Hahnville Tournament, Kourtnee Lee had 24 points and Ali Rodriguez added 15 points as the Lady Trojans improved to 5-5 on the season.

TERREBONNE 47, SOUTH TERREBONNE 21

At Houma, Beyonce Henry had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Samaria Gaither added eight points and three steals at Terrebonne improved to 11-3 on the season. The Lady Gators fell to 3-6.

ASSUMPTION 54, DONALDSONVILLE 33

At the White Castle Tournament, Elaina Rivere scored 17 points for Assumption and Ra'von Robertson added 13 as the Lady Mustangs improved to 8-1 overall.

BOOKER T. WASHINGTON-KIPP 42, VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 27

At the Hahnville Tournament, the Lady Terriers fell to 8-3 overall and got eight points and seven rebounds from Amy Parrott, seven points and four assists from Leia Verret and six points, two rebounds and two steals from Brittany Theriot.