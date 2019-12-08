Team White was victorious over Team Green 25-23, 25-20, 25-22 in the first Bayou Area High School All-Star Volleyball Classic presented by the Thibodaux Lions’ Club and put on by Sports Medicine Center of Thibodaux Regional on Saturday.

The match was played at Wellness Center Gym at Thibodaux Regional in Thibodaux and featured senior volleyball players from Terrebonne, Lafourche, Assumption and St. Mary parishes.

Representing the White team were Lila Bordis of E.D. White Catholic, Tiffany Boudreaux of Vandebilt Catholic, Claire Chiasson of South Lafourche, Katie Hoffpauir of Central Catholic, Lexi Landry of Central Catholic, Inayah Pink of Terrebonne, Daycie Theriot of Terrebonne, Khloe Trosclair of E.D. White Catholic and Jya Walker of H.L. Bourgeois.

The White team was coached by Greg Castillo of Vandebilt Catholic and assistant coach will be Christy Theriot of Morgan City.

Leaders for Team White were: Hoffpauir (17 assists), Bordis (nine kills), Chiasson (seven kills), Theriot (nine assists, five aces) and Trosclair (11 kills).

Playing for the Green team was Angelle Buquet of Vandebilt, Emily Burgess of H.L. Bourgeois, Caroline Gros of E.D. White Catholic, Terre’yan Johnson of Central Catholic, Hannah Landry of Assumption, Emmi Lasseigne of E.D. White Catholic, Alexis Morvant of Thibodaux, Ava Nicar of Central Catholic and Brittany Theriot of Vandebilt.

Central Catholic head coach Lataisha Wise will served as the Green team head coach, while H.L. Bourgeois head coach Peter Verret was the assistant coach.

Leader for Team Green were: Johnson (10 kills), Gros (15 assists), Theriot (10 digs, seven kills), Burgess (five kills) and Lasseigne (10 digs).