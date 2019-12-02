AUBURN — The sideline was not the 12th defender against the University of Alabama’s offense. It was the intended target, and a successful one.

UA attacked the sideline with its offense early and often in the 48-45 loss to Auburn. It was a savvy move tailored to attacking Auburn’s defense, but also one that would be a logical staple of UA’s offense going forward.

“We had 550 yards of offense,” UA coach Nick Saban said. “I thought the offensive line did a great job of blocking. We had great balance: we were able to run the ball effectively in the game and throw it to make some big plays.”

On UA’s first three possessions, it attacked the perimeter with 12 of its 27 plays: four perimeter runs, a reverse, four screens and three quick passes to the perimeter. The consistent attacks to the perimeter after that played a big role in Najee Harris running for 146 yards and the team averaging 6.7 yards per play.

The strategy was most likely a ploy to make life difficult on Auburn defensive linemen Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson, both of whom ended the regular season top three in the SEC in tackles for a loss. Forcing them to make longer runs in pursuit early and often could, in theory, wear them down for later in the game.

But it may be more than that. It could be useful for UA both in the upcoming bowl game and the 2020 season.

The bowl game — which UA will be placed into on Dec. 8 — could give the Crimson Tide a window into its future. Alabama has a handful of highly rated NFL draft prospects — Harris, wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Devonta Smith and tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Alex Leatherwood — that could join the recent movement of players sitting out bowl games.

In the event that the wide receivers in particular sit out the bowl game, it could give UA an early look at what it is projected to have in 2020: Waddle as the lone proven commodity at wide receiver but experience on the offensive line, with Landon Dickerson, Deonte Brown and Evan Neal returning.

The experience of those three — and the fact that they make up the interior of the offensive line — could prove valuable since they are the ones that do most of the pulling, and pulling linemen were a fixture of UA’s perimeter bound plays, be it as lead blockers on runs or in run-pass options that ended as quick passes.

The combination of unproven commodities at wide receiver and experienced pulling linemen could make this attack a useful one for Alabama in the future.

A group of team-friendly decisions to play in the bowl game could make that emphasis less needed for the bowl game. But if the attack that had more success on Auburn’s stout defense than any other became a more common one for UA in 2020, there would be good reason for it.

