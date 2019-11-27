Fantasia Wilson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Northridge girls basketball team a 47-46 win against Helena at the Northridge Invitational on Tuesday.

Alana Green had 19 points and Lydia Paulette had 12.

On Monday, Northridge beat Cornerstone 53-32. Aniyah Cabbil and Marley Mills each had eight points. Green and Paulette each had nine rebounds.

Northridge (6-2) plays Pelham in the tournament on Wednesday.

Central 61,

Mountain Brook 44

MOUNTAIN BROOK -- Central's Sakya White hit for 24 points with 13 rebounds in the Mountain Brook Thanksgiving Tournament.

Also for Central, Quintasia Leatherwood had 16 points with 10 assists and MaKenzie Mahome had 15 points.

Central (7-1) plays Dec. 2 at Spain Park

Holy Spirit 38,

Northside 30

At the Saints Thanksgiving Tournament at Holy Spirit, Imani Thompson led the Saints with 25 points.

Lily Stone scored 12 points to lead Northside.

Holy Spirit (3-3) plays Dec. 4 at Northside.

Minor 30,

Hale County 25

BROOKWOOD -- At the Catfish Heaven Thanksgiving Tournament, Javontae Small had nine points and 10 rebounds to lead Hale County in the loss. Emil Owens had eight points.

Hale County (3-3) plays next Thursday at Bibb County.

Monroe Academy 39,

Pickens Academy 31 OT

In the championship game of the Pepsi Classic Thanksgiving Tournament at Morgan Academy in Selma, Carleigh Cameron led Pickens Academy with eight points. Jessi Latham and Shelby Lowe each had 6. Latham and Cameron made all-tournament team.

Pickens Academy plays Monday at Russell Christian in Meridian.

Tuscaloosa County 51

Greene County 35

Tuscaloosa County High School defeated Greene County on Monday night.

Devin Collins led TCHS with 18 points. Bryson Hall had nine points, and Javonte Smith and Austen Pena had eight points each.

TCHS (5-2) next plays at Holt Dec 3 after the break.

Hale County 57,

Brookwood 31

BROOKWOOD -- Hale County won the Catfish Heaven Thanksgiving Tournament with Jay Ryan leading the Wildcats with 19 points. Steven Scott had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Brookwood's Ty Gardner had 10 points.

Hale County (5-1) plays next Thursday at Bibb County.

Northridge 77,

Spanish Fort 63

THOMPSON -- Sedrick Pettway led Northridge with 25 points at the Thompson Thanksgiving Invitational. His brother Jalen Pettway had 14 points and Jaysean Thomas had 10 points.

Northridge (5-2) plays Bibb County in the tournament Wednesday.

Oakman 64

Holy Spirit 51

John Robert Austin scored 19 points for Holy Spirit in the loss. Garrett Wilson scored 12 points.

Holy Spirit (2-4) plays at Northside on Dec. 4.

Pickens Academy wins at tournament

Pickens Academy defeated Morgan Academy Patrician Aacdemy 39-16 at the Pepsi Classic Thanksgiving Tournament at Morgan Academy in Selma on Tuesday.

Hayden Dyer led Pickens Academy with 11 points. Seth Peeks had seven points.

In the consolation game, Pickens defeated Lowndes Academy 49-35. Seth Peeks was named to the All-Tournament team, scoring 18 points in the win. Travis Dean had 13 points. Hayden Dyer and Rafe Brown both had seven points.

Pickens Academy (2-1) faces Russell Christian at Meridian Community College on Monday in Meridian, Miss.