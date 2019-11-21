For any athlete, repetition is a huge part of improvement on the playing field regardless of your sport. Whether its throwing a football, shooting a basketball or rowing a boat, repetition and muscle memory help an athlete improve their craft.

It’s no different for Rob Dunn, a member of the Northridge High School bowling team.

“It’s something you try to perfect,” Dunn said. “It’s fun to do something you love and win, so you want to win every time, too.”

A football player who was worn out after summer workouts, Dunn and some friends decided to try out for the bowling team his freshman year. Dunn was an experienced bowler from his time volunteering with the special needs children Wednesday nights at the Tuscaloosa bowling alley. Dustin Cooper, who was an assistant football coach at the time, is also the bowling coach and that connection combined with the will to win was enough for Dunn to earn a spot on the team.

“Just giving him the coaching and the practice he’s done (Dunn) his scores have consistently improved since his freshman year,” Cooper said. “With bowling, consistency is key and he’s done a good job at that.”

The Alabama High School Athletic Association instituted bowling as a sanctioned sport in 2016. There are no classifications in Alabama, rather 16 areas with five to six schools in each, similar to the basketball areas. Northridge is in Area 9 along with Lamar County, Oakman, Sipsey Valley and South Lamar and each school has a boys and girls team. The top two teams from each area move on to the regional tournament and then the state championship tournament.

Both the boys and girls teams for Northridge have started the season 3-0, defeating Holy Spirit, and Oakman twice. The Northridge girls were the area runner-up last season while the boys took the area title.

“Advancing to regionals is our goal every year,” Cooper said. “We still have some improvements to do but hopefully we can advance there again this year.”

Dunn said a huge key to his improvement has been to not be afraid to ask questions. The upperclassmen helped Dunn with strategy and technique and now a senior himself, Dunn is in the position to instill his knowledge into the younger players on the team like Tyler Daria and Derrian Winters.

“If I tell them to scoot over some before bowling, they respect me enough to do it,” Dunn said. “My goal is to win the area and make it regionals and everyone has that same mindset.”

Northridge will play Sipsey Valley in an area matchup and Hillcrest in a non-area matchup Thursday at Bowlero in Tuscaloosa at 4 p.m.