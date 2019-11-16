GUNTERSVILLE — Guntersville saw its season end in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs with a 56-21 loss to No. 9 Mortimer Jordan on Friday.

The Wildcats finished the season 8-3 and won a playoff game for the first time since 2015 (when Mortimer Jordan also eliminated them, in the state quarterfinals).

Guntersville was right in the game at the half, only down 28-21. But the bane of the Wildcats' performance, turnovers, hurt them too much over the final two quarters.

A Guntersville fumble on the game's opening kickoff led to a touchdown and a 7-0 lead for the Blue Devils (10-2). Logan Pate countered for the Wildcats with a 12-yard run to knot it at 7; Mortimer Jordan led 14-7 after one quarter.

An interception early in the second by the Devils led to a 21-7 Wildcat deficit. But Zac Burnett hit Cooper Davidson on a 44-yard touchdown pass to get Guntersville within 21-14 with 5:38 until halftime. Pate's 3-yard run late in the second tied it at 21. But another inteception by Mortimer Jordan allowed the visitors a late score and a halftime edge.

The Devils took the opening drive of the second half down for a touchdown and a 35-21 advantage. Then a fumble on Guntersville's first play in the second half was retuned for a 24-yard Devil touchdown to make it 42-21. Two more Wildcat turnovers led to the final two Mortimer Jordan scores. Guntersville's best second-half drive also ended on a lost fumble late in the game.

The Devils host Center Point next week in the state quarterfinals.