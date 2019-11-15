KENNER – Assumption High junior setter Raegan Alleman is used to creating opportunities for her teammates with key assists during volleyball matches.

During an important moment of Thursday’s Division II state quarterfinal match against Lee Magnet, Alleman switched it up and delivered a key offensive play of her own.

The match was in a decisive fifth set. The Lady Mustangs needed one more point to win the match.

After Lani Alleman got the dig on a serve from Lee Magnet, Raegan Alleman tipped the ball past a Lee Magnet blocker into an opening on a right side of the Patriots’ frontcourt. The ball bounced off the court for the winning point, giving No. 3 Assumption a 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 15-13 win over No. 6 Lee Magnet at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner on Thursday.

Raegan Alleman, who led Assumption with 46 assists on Thursday, said it was a big relief to score the winning kill for the Lady Mustangs, especially after going through a competitive five-set match with Lee Magnet.

“We just kept our heads in the game and we didn’t give up,” Reagan Alleman said. “We pushed through it and we fought hard. It was so exciting. We just have to keep up the positive energy and keep fighting.”

Assumption (35-8 overall) will advance in the Division II playoff bracket to take on No. 2 Ben Franklin at 3:30 today in Kenner.

Assumption coach Tara Campo said the Lady Mustangs will be in survive and advance mode, needing just two wins to win their ninth state championship in school history and first since 2009.

“At this point in time, a win is a win,” Campo said. “We’ve got to come back (today), regroup and see who we are playing next in the semifinals. We should be ready to go. At this point in time, everybody just has to do their jobs. We’re taking it one step at a time. We can’t afford to overlook anybody. We just have to come ready to play every time we step on the court.”

Before the quarterfinal match, Campo said she expected a difficult battle, especially since Lee Magnet (34-4 overall) had several big blockers who are capable of getting their hands on the balls.

“I was a little nervous getting into the game,” Campo said. “At times we didn’t execute like I thought we should have. We missed key serves, but you’ve got to give credit to Lee Magnet. They were huge at the net.”

Assumption senior Ra’von Robertson stepped up to lead the Lady Mustangs with 23 kills and 18 digs.

During the fifth-set, Robertson set the tone early by blasting three kills through the middle of Lee Magnet’s defense.

Although she felt they didn’t play their best, Robertson said she loved the fight in the Lady Mustangs.

“It was very exciting. At times, it was like we were on the edge,” Robertson said. “We didn’t play Mustang volleyball (Thursday). I felt like we were kind of off, but the best thing about it is although we were off, we fought and we won. We could’ve folded at any time. We could’ve lost but we fought all the way through. That’s the most amazing thing we did.”

Other offensive leaders were Brooke Barcelona (10 kills), Tajah Griffin (two blocks), Sarah Alleman (three aces) and Lani Alleman (five assists, 13 digs).

Diamond Holliday led Lee Magnet with 11 kills and eight blocks, while Johnice Hubbard had 39 assists and five digs.