LINEVILLE — Sardis’ high school football season came to an end with a 47-14 loss to Class 5A, No. 4 Central-Clay County on Friday.

The Lions struggled mightily in the first half, unable to move the ball or slow the offense of the defending state champion Volunteers (9-2). Three touchdown runs by Quentin Knight gave Central a 26-0 lead after one quarter.

A Knight touchdown run was among two scores for the Volunteers in the second quarter. Sardis finally managed to run a play in the Central territory in the second quarter, but, hurt by penalties, lost 25 yards in three plays and had to punt. The Volunteers led 40-0 at halftime; Central already had the backups in before the end of the second quarter.

A Central touchdown run was the lone score in the third. The Lions finally cracked the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on a pair of Jay Owens touchdown passes — one to Jacob Hopper from 17 yards out, the second a 20-yarder to Temon Wilson.

For the game, Central outgained Sardis 291 yards to 121. The Volunteers rushed for 209 yards.

Owens finished with 71 yards passing and the two scores for the Lions. Wilson had 28 yards receiving to go with his receiving score.

Sardis finished the season at 5-6.