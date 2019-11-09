BOURG – South Terrebonne scored four second-quarter touchdowns in taking a 38-6 District 8-4A win over Ellender on Friday night at South Terrebonne Memorial Stadium.

Quarterback Christian Arceneaux also broke the South Terrebonne record for most completions in a season, while receiver Payton Parr broke two receiving records formerly held by current Gators wide receivers coach Mike Barba.

Following a short punt with 2:26 left in the first quarter, South Terrebonne went 39 yards on five plays, with Colby Chelette taking it in from the one. Shea Pitre, who connected on all five of his PAT attempts, made it 7-0 with 11:54 left in the second quarter.

The Patriots (2-8 overall, 1-4 in district) fumbled on their next play from scrimmage, with Trey Gautreaux scooping the ball up to give the Gators (6-4 overall, 2-3 in district) another short field at the Patriots’ 18.

Five plays and two minutes later, Chelette racked up his second score of the evening on an 8-yard run to make it 14-0 with 10:23 left in the first half.

"We haven’t done a good job coming out of the gate in any game this year," South Terrebonne coach Richard Curlin said. "We thought we could get some field position in the first quarter but it didn’t work out that way. But then we started putting some plays together and throwing the ball a little bit."

After an exchange of punts, Ellender’s quarterback tried a flare pass on first and 10 from his own 20, but a Gators defender sniffed it out, making the pick and going untouched into the end zone for a 21-0 lead with 2:33 left in the half.

Another short Ellender punt put the Gators on the Patriot 27, and on first down, Arceneaux found Parr for a touchdown strike, making the score 28-0 at halftime.

"In the first quarter, we kept getting behind on first downs," Ellender coach David McCormick said. "Instead of second and short, or even second and midrange, we’d have penalties or we’d make a mistake and end up with second and long, third and long. We had false starts, hold, clips, pass interference. You can’t do that with a team that’s well disciplined, and that’s what happened in the second quarter."

The Gators scored after taking the second half kickoff on a 7-play, 53-yard drive, capped by a 7-yard Javon Ricks run.

Pitre hit a 33-yard field goal with 4 minutes left in the third, and Ellender got on the board when Anthony Foret took a 1-yard run across the goal with 3:39 left in the game.