The News Herald will choose an Athlete of the Week every week for their athletic performance over the previous seven days of competition.

This week’s winner is North Bay Haven cross country runner Kyla Faint.

Just a sixth grader, Faint finished 15th in the Region 1-2A championship race in Lake City with a time of 21:05.41 to lead her team to a fifth-place finish in the team standings and a berth at the state meet.

Even without her team qualifying, Faint’s run still would’ve been good enough to send her to state. Her region run came a week after placing third overall in the District 1-2A meet.

We asked Kyla to answer a series of questions relating to or entirely unrelated to her chosen sport.

What it is your favorite sports moment?

When we qualified for state

How/When did you get started playing your sport?

I started doing Cross Country this year

What do you love about the sport you play?

I love running. When I run it makes me feel really relaxed and I love hanging out with my team

Who is an athlete you look up to and why?

Kathryn Underhill because she is really dedicated and she makes me feel like I want to run more

What are you interested in studying in college?

I haven’t really thought about that yet

What is your favorite movie?

My favorite movie is A Dogs Purpose

What is your favorite food?

My favorite food is bananas and maybe pizza

What is your favorite book?

My favorite book is Restart from Gordan Korman

What’s on your playlist right now?

On my playlist right now are like very trendy songs and my favorite song is Motivation from Normani

What is one thing you’re excited about right now?

Right now I’m very excited about running at state!!