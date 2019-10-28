FORT WALTON BEACH – The waiting game did not treat Fort Walton Beach kindly.

Ten days and two postponements later, the Vikings (3-6) suffered an anticlimactic, 42-0 running-clock loss to Escambia on Monday amid a mostly empty Steve Riggs Stadium.

A 4 p.m. start will do that, as will a 14-0 deficit to begin the afternoon.

Meanwhile Escambia leaves Fort Walton Beach just as it entered – unbeaten at 9-0, ranked second in the state and primed for a deep playoff run.

"Ah, you drag this thing out forever," FWB coach Phil Dorn when asked about the 10-day layoff, which also featured a bye this past Friday. "There’s a focus and routine with starting practice on Monday and playing on Friday, but this game got dragged out over two weeks. In the meantime we’re preparing for the rest of our schedule, which happens to be a big rivalry game.

"So it’s been tough, but it’s something we have to move forward from and get ready for Choctaw."

Those Indians (4-5) will look to extend their win streak to seven in the rivalry when they host the Vikings for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night.

"We put a countdown clock up a long time ago in the beginning of the summer and we’re down to four days," Dorn said. "It’s a huge rivalry, a big deal for our communities. It’s something our kids live with for 12 months a year. It’s one of those games that regardless of the records, it’s a football game that’s played hard and played competitively and we want to get over there and win on Friday.

"We gotta get to work and make sure we’re ready."

They were not ready for the Gators, who originally traveled to Steve Riggs Stadium on Oct. 18 before the game was suspended with 11:28 left in the second quarter due to lightning. After the following Monday’s game was postponed again, the Gators made the trek once again and opened with a defensive stand and a 50-yard touchdown connection between AV Smith and Jojo Blackmon to lead 21-0 at the half.

Out of the locker room Escambia poured it on with a Frank Peasant 9-yard touchdown run, a DT Gideon 54-yard touchdown scamper and a Gabe Johnson 10-yard score.

Inbetween the Vikings mostly got in their own way, a bad snap on fourth down making a short field at their own 12 yard line to set up the 9-yard touchdown run and Jamison Brundidge later dropping a touchdown from Brady Bachmann.Josh

STAT OFF THE NIGHT: 182

That was the magic number for the Gators, who had 182 yards on both the ground and through the air.

Four of those touchdowns came on the ground and two came through the air for the Gators, who are averaging 213 passing yards and 193 rushing yards per game en route to 36.4 points a night.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: Jay Jarrett, FWB running back

Sixteen carries for 52 yards is hardly noteworthy for a guy averaging nearly 90 rushing yards per game with five touchdowns, but the junior was the only player moving the chains for the Vikings. He rushed for six first downs, but drives seemed to stall consistently before the red zone.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: Josh Brazzel, FWB punter

What was Fort Walton Beach’s best defense against Escambia? Try Brazzel’s leg.

The senior had some big boots, including a booming 77-yarder to end the night.

QUOTABLE

Dorn on Monday’s struggles: "We had some issues with the timing of things because we didn’t get a game last week. So literally for us this is the first time in 10 days we’ve played in a competitive setting … so our timing was off a bit. Hopefully the focus and finishing of plays will be better on Friday."

UP NEXT: Fort Walton Beach looks to end a six-game losing streak to crosstown rival Choctaw on Friday. The Indians hold a 27-21 advantage entering the 49th meeting between the programs