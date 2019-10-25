Several Etowah County teams saw their high school volleyball seasons come to an end at the North Super Regional in Huntsville on Thursday.

Southside and Sardis played in the opening round in Class 5A, with the Panthers coming out on top 25-18, 25-9, 25-16 to eliminate the Lions.

With one more win, Southside would have advanced to the state tournament; however, the Panthers were eliminated with a 25-12, 25-20, 25-18 loss to Guntersville in the state quarterfinals.

In 3A, Glencoe saw its season end with an opening 25-7, 25-22, 25-17 loss to Westminster Christian.

Hokes Bluff also was eliminated from the regionals in the first match, as the Eagles fell to Brooks 25-19, 25-19, 25-23.

Westbrook Christian is the final Etowah County team alive, and it will take on Cedar Bluff on Friday to open the regional.

GIRLS BOWLING

Southside opens with win

Southside started the girls high school bowling season with a 1,357-863 win over Gadsden City on Thursday.

The 183 of Grace Ann Clontz and 182 of Cheyanne Bohannon, both seniors, led the way for the three-time defending state champion Panthers.

Southside returns to play Wednesday in Talladega to face Lincoln; the Panther boys also will begin their season that day.