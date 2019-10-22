Bozeman gets first win over Bay High

PANAMA CITY — When Bozeman lost senior running back/linebacker Jaidon Dorsey to a season-ending injury against Sneads in the Bucks’ last game Oct. 4, Dalton Bell said he knew his role was about to get much bigger.

“Jaidon, that’s my brother and I’m sorry he went down,” Bell said after Monday’s 28-16 Bozeman win over Bay High at Tommy Oliver Stadium, “but I realized as soon as I saw him go down that I had to step up and it was my time to shine.”

Shine is just what the 6-foot-1, 225-pound senior did on Monday, rushing for a career-best 143 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries while also catching a touchdown. He also added a sack on defense for good measure.

Blake Embrick’s 3rd INT of the game sets up this Dalton Bell TD run. Bozeman leads Bay 28-16, 6:41 to play. pic.twitter.com/nQ1AKVrso8

— Dustin Kent (@PCNHDustinKent) October 22, 2019

“Dalton Bell, what a great job he did running the ball,” Bozeman coach Jason Griffin said. “We lost our big guy, Jaidon Dorsey, but it was nice to see Dalton step up. When a guy goes down, as a coach you always say, ’next man up.’ Well, it’s nice when the next man up does step up. Dalton Bell ran downhill tonight and had the game of his life.”

He got some help in the backfield from Brallin Burris, who added 98 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries of his own, with quarterback Jordan Rosalis adding 68 yards on 11 rushes.

The 307-yard rushing performance, plus four second half turnovers by the Tornadoes, helped Bozeman to an historic win, the first for the Bucks (4-4) against Bay High (2-7) and the first over any Bay County team other than North Bay Haven in program history.

“The win means a lot to us because, in the bigger picture, the kids have playoff aspirations and we need to win these football games to get in position to get there,” Griffin said. “But again, first game in the county against Bay, who wouldn’t want to win that?

“Our kids are excited, but I don’t think we’re gonna put it on our program next year, so it’s not quite that big of a win.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bozeman senior running back Dalton Bell

Bell had just 28 yards rushing at halftime but got stronger as the game went on, carrying 12 times for 115 yards over the final 24 minutes of play.

He had runs of 34 and 12 yards on the Bucks’ first drive of the second half and capped it with a 3-yard TD catch from Rosalis.

Jordan Rosalis to Dalton Bell for a 3-yard TD. pic.twitter.com/XefzW8ER9e

— Dustin Kent (@PCNHDustinKent) October 22, 2019

Bell scored again from 8 yards out on the ground with 6:41 remaining to make it a two-possession game, and then salted it away with four carries for 33 yards on Bozeman’s last series.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

21

That’s the number of points that Bozeman converted off of Bay High turnovers in the second half.

QUOTABLE

“We’re definitely not welcome here looking at the stands. It’s Bay and it’s their home field. I guarantee they thought they would come out and beat us just because they’re a 4A team, but we had our stuff together tonight.”

– Dalton Bell on winning at Tommy Oliver Stadium

TURNING POINT

With Bay High leading 16-7 and driving deep into Bozeman territory early in the third quarter, Tornadoes quarterback Will Smiley was intercepted by Blake Embrick on a third-and-12 pass from the Bucks’ 23.

Bozeman scored six plays later to turn what might have been a three-score game into a one-score game.

It was the first of three interceptions by Embrick and four by Bozeman as a team, with Austin Sato getting the other.

It was a tough night for the freshman Smiley, who completed just two more passes to Bay players than he did to Bozeman players, though he did find more success on the ground with 85 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Will Smiley QB keeper touchdown from 4 yards out. pic.twitter.com/qk6Zt7m8tX

— Dustin Kent (@PCNHDustinKent) October 22, 2019

UP NEXT

Bozeman will be back at home Friday on a short week to take on Jay. The Tornadoes are off before finishing the season out Nov. 1 at Tommy Oliver Stadium against Rutherford.