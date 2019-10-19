ATTALLA — It looked like it was going to be a close one early on at Jim Glover Stadium for the Class 5A, Region 6 championship.

No. 7 Etowah drove down the length of the field to start the game, but it ended with a 24-yard missed field goal wide right by Eric Edge.

No. 6 Alexandria then melted a ton of time off the clock — 9:41 to be exact — on its first possession. The Valley Cubs capped off the 16 play, 80-yard drive with a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Wesley Wright. Grayson Forrest’s PAT made it 7-0 with 9:50 left in the first half.

From that point on, it was all Etowah. The Blue Devils went on to win the region title with a 34-10 victory over the Valley Cubs.

The Blue Devils' Brady Troup found Ollie Finch for a 67-yard touchdown with 7:20 remaining until the half. The PAT was no good and Alexandria held a slim 7-6 lead.

The Blue Devils then scored twice more before halftime to take a 20-7 lead.

Troup found fullback Hunter Cox for an 18-yard score (PAT no good; bad snap) and Trent Davis scored on a 62-yard run (Davis with the two-point conversion).

Etowah continued to grow its lead in the second half with a 33-yard run by NyNy Davis with 6:07 left in the third. The Blue Devils’ final score came with 1:27 left until the fourth quarter on an 11-yard run by Trent Davis.

Forrest added a 28-yard field goal for Alexandria with 1:08 left in the game to finish the scoring.

Star of the Night

Trent Davis finished with 127 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns. The junior running back averaged 9.8 yards a carry. He also had an interception on defense.

By the Numbers

18 — Etowah extended its region win streak to 18 games. The Blue Devils' last region loss was against Bo Nix and Scottsboro on Oct. 21, 2016. … 3 — Etowah clinched its third consecutive region championship. … 2015 — The last time Alexandria won a region championship was 2015. … 10 — The Blue Devils already clinched their 10th consecutive trip to the postseason before Friday night and will host the first round of the playoffs as the No. 1 seed. ... 20 — Etowah recognized the 20th anniversary of its 5A state championship before kickoff.

Injury Report

Troup went down with an injury about midway through the third quarter and did not return. He took a hard shot to the helmet.

“He’s good. Brady got his bell rung a little bit. He was out of it for a little bit, but he’s good.” — Etowah coach John Holladay

They Said It

“Day one, it’s been our goal to host the first round and win the region championship. We came out here and played our hearts out. We left it all out on the field and came out victorious.” — Trent Davis

“It feels great. Being part of a team that works hard and was focused this week. We came back ready to play.” — NyNy Davis

Coachspeak

“First drive, we missed on points. Then they came down and scored. Those first two drives took a long time. Our kids settled down after those first two drives. They understood what we were talking about playing assignment defense and we were able to make some things happen.” — Holladay

“They are well coached. This is one of those teams that I wouldn’t mind playing them again. We are young. We’ll learn. [Etowah] hasn’t changed defenses all year and they changed their defense. That tells you we are a pretty good team.” — Alexandria coach Todd Ginn

Etowah Stat Sheet

Etowah totaled 349 yards (190 passing; 159 rushing). Troup was 6-of-10 passing for 130 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Finch had three catches for 99 yards with one touchdown. NyNy Davis caught three passes for 56 yards and ran for 23 yards with one touchdown. JJ Williams blocked a punt to set up Cox’s 18-yard scoring reception.

Alexandria Stat Sheet

Alexandria totaled 191 yards (148 rushing; 43 passing). Ronnie Royal had 105 rushing yards on 16 carries and an interception on defense. Nate McCallum, Javais McGhee and Wright combined to complete 4-of-13 passes for 43 yards. Ethan Barnes had one catch for 27 yards.

Up Next

Etowah (8-1, 5-0) wraps up region play at Boaz on Friday. Alexandria (6-1, 4-1) finishes region play at home against Douglas on Friday.