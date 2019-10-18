JACKSONVILLE — Like most everyone else in the sports media business, long-time Jacksonville State athletics radio broadcaster Mike Parris’ goal when getting started was to reach the “big time.”

The big time for Parris was somewhere in the Southeastern Conference or a Power Five school. He got his start at Jacksonville State in 1983 when the university's football team still was Division II. Fast forward to 2019 and he's known as the voice of Jacksonville State athletics.

“I had no idea we’d be playing Division-I athletics,” Parris said Monday ahead of calling his 400th JSU game Saturday at Burgess-Snow Field against Southeast Missouri. “I didn’t see that happening at that point in time.”

It happened in 1995. But before that, Parris had the opportunity — which are some of his favorite moments — of calling the Gamecocks in three Division II national championship football games in 1989, 1991 and 1992.

“Everybody says it’s Division II, but to me it doesn’t matter what level it is,” Parris said. “If you win a national title, I don’t care what level it is. That’s something special. Having come so close, getting there before and finally getting it done in '92 was nice.”

Jacksonville State’s biggest upset in program history at the Division I level was its 49-48 double overtime win at Ole Miss in 2010. It's was a call of Parris’ that people heard across the country.

“First time that had happened,” Parris said of his call being all over ESPN highlights. “Well, first of all, it took me forever to get the audio to them from the press box (laughs). … My wife Lisa and I are riding back and I had no idea what was going on. I was listening to sports radio on the way back and we were just talking. Then the ESPN update comes on and, boom, there’s my voice.”

Jacksonville State came close to upsetting then-No. 6 Auburn in 2015 at Jordan-Hare Stadium and it’s one Parris fondly remembers.

“It was different from Ole Miss,” Parris recalled. “Auburn was ranked No. 6 going into the game that day. We did everything but win the game on the scoreboard.”

Those only were some of the better moments Parris called. He had plenty more in football and across all the other JSU sports he calls. But when you’ve been employed somewhere since for 36 years, there are bound to be some not-so-good moments as well.

Parris feels he’s been able to relate to his audience by sharing all the moments — the good and the bad.

“I won’t deny that I’m a homer, and I’m employed by the university so that makes it a little bit easy,” Parris said, laughing. “ … If we aren’t playing good, I try to tell that and let people know we aren’t playing our best. But then I’m a homer when things are good, too. I think that’s what people want quite honestly whether it’s in the SEC, ACC or wherever.”

While a younger Parris might’ve had aspirations to call in the “big time”, an older Parris (he turned 59 while calling his 399th game last week at Eastern Illinois) has turned Jacksonville State into just that — the big time.

“I was at a seminar years ago and somebody made the comment, ‘Wherever you are, make that the big time,'” Parris said. “I’ve tried to do that here, quite honestly.”