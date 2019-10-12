Friday night was homecoming at Gaston, but Westbrook Christian put a damper on the festivities by coming away with a 42-0 win in Class 2A, Region 6 play.

The Warriors were consistent in the win, scoring 14 points in each of the first three quarters.

Joe Tucker found the end zone from 12 yards out on Westbrook's first drive, while Derek Graham had a 5-yard touchdown run with 4:06 to go in the first quarter. After quarterback Will Noles had a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, the Warriors managed to put another score on the board with under a minute to play.

Westbrook got the ball after a punt return at Gaston's 35-yard-line with 36 seconds to play in the half. On the second play of the drive, Noles hit Tucker on a 20-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-0 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Noles connected with Brandon Morgan for a 3-yard touchdown pass and took a quarterback run 31 yards up the middle for the final score of the game.

Gaston had a couple of promising drives, but Westbrook's Carson Wiggins had a pair of interceptions. The Gaston defense also stepped up in the second quarter to stop a Westbrook drive in the red zone.

The Warriors faced fourth-and-3, but the Bulldogs forced a fumble that was covered by Aaron Wood.

Star of the Night

Though he didn't make it to the end zone, Westbrook's John Reese Bellew gashed the Gaston defense for 129 yards on six carries. His longest was a 50-yard run on the first offensive play of the night.

Play of the Game

Gaston quarterback Josh Campbell hit Ethan Stone on a long pass down the left sideline in the second quarter, and Stone broke a number of tackles on his way to a 73-yard touchdown that would have cut Westbrook's lead in half. The play was called back because of a penalty, but it still was an exciting moment for the Bulldogs in a season where points have been hard to come by.

Coachspeak

"We've got to get better at the simple things, and that's our focus and not the scoreboard. ... I thought there were a lot of positives for us tonight. We played a lot of guys early and that was good. We needed that. Give it to coach Morris, they had a good plan and got after us defensively really well." — Westbrook coach Drew Noles

"I was proud of the effort. That's something I haven't been disappointed with this year — our effort has been there and I've been pleased. These kids work. We may not be fastest or the strongest or the biggest, but we're proud to put the uniform on, and we work hard each and every day. And I'm very proud of what they do because they do a good job." — Gaston coach Swane Morris

By the Numbers

3 — number of rushers over 100 yards for Westbrook, KarMichael Cattling (133), Bellew (129) and Asher Keck (100) ... 442 — total rushing yards for Westbrook ... 5 — average yards per carry for Gaston's Wes Simmons, who had 35 yards on seven carries ... 2 — interceptions for Westbrook's Wiggins

Up Next

Westbrook (5-2, 2-2) looks to lock up a playoff spot with a win on the road at Woodland (1-6, 1-3).

Gaston (0-7, 0-4) hosts another in-county area matchup against West End (1-6, 0-4).