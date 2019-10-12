PANAMA CITY BEACH — The Marlins trailed by 18 points in the second quarter, when Arnold long snapper Alex Noble jumped up with the ball in his hands.

He had raced down the field after snapping the ball and came up with it after Choctawhatchee’s returner let it slip through his hands.

“I think he’s an outstanding football player,” Choctawhatchee coach Greg Thomas said. “He’s fast, he’s physical. He’d be a great player to have on anybody’s team. He’s really talented.”

Noble, who also moonlights as the Marlins' primary running back, ended the drive with a 10-yard run into the end zone. He finished the game with 15 carries for 90 yards.

Those heroics weren’t quite enough to prevent the Indians from handing the Marlins a 35-9 defeat on Homecoming on Friday night.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Choctawhatchee running back Mario Banks

Banks finished the night with a game-high 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

“He is (a workhorse),” Thomas said. “Mario Banks does a great job for us and we’re trying to develop a little physicality and I think we’re gonna need that the next three games. So it’s good we can run the football a little bit.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT

The Indians (4-3) finished the second half with 148 yards of total offense. Arnold (3-4) only mustered 37 yards after the break.

QUOTABLE

“We just got to focus on what our assignment is and what our job is and that starts in practice. I think that’s it. I guess we fooled ourselves this week. We thought we had a good practice, but I guess we didn’t. It’s my job to make sure that we do. So that’s what we’re going to do.”

– Arnold coach Norris Vaughan

TURNING POINT

The Marlins were inches from scoring on third down in the second quarter, but two pre-snap penalties cost them 10 yards. In the end, Arnold was forced to settle for a 27-yard field goal.

The Marlins punched in a touchdown in the final minute of the second quarter to cut the lead to 12. Then Arnold sophomore Cole Horton intercepted a pass well inside Arnold territory at the very end of the half.

Ultimately none of that mattered as the Marlins were unable to carry any of that momentum over into the second half.

UP NEXT

Arnold will try to get back on track next week when the Marlins host Pensacola on Friday night.

Choctawhatchee will host Pine Forest on Friday night.