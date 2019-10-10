CHIICAGO – Trailing by 20-plus points in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game, New Orleans appeared headed for a split of its two-game road trip to the Eastern Conference, but a group of reserves powered the Pelicans to an enormous late comeback.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker sank a pair of free throws with 57 seconds remaining, points that stood up as the final score in a rally from a 23-point final-period deficit.

Leading by two with 6 seconds left, New Orleans needed a defensive stop and poked the ball away from Chicago.

By the time the Bulls retrieved the ball near the half-court stripe, it was too late for Ryan Arcidiacono to fire a desperate heave from deep.

Zion Williamson greatly lifted New Orleans’ team shooting percentage by making 12 of his 13 attempts from the field, with all of the baskets coming on dunks and layups.

Frequently catching the ball on the move and headed in the direction of the hoop, the Duke product used his overwhelming athleticism to drive all the way to the front of the rim and also earned eight free throws.

Williamson totaled 29 points in 27 minutes.