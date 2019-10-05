PELL CITY — Class 6A Pell City, winner only of one of its first five games, stunned previously unbeaten Etowah, the No. 4 team in Class 5A, 45-6 Friday.

A couple of 2-yard touchdown runs by Kelton Seals, with 6:47 left in the first quarter and 9:05 left in the second, and a 40-yard punt return for a score by Ian Crow with 7:19 remaining in the half boosted the Panthers to a 21-0 lead. Etowah made it 21-6 at the half on Brady Troup’s 9-yard touchdown pass to NyNy Davis as time expired in the half.

Mitchell Gossett’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Kentrell Borden with 8:06 in the third quarter helped boost Pell City’s lead to 28-6, and the Panthers cruised away from the Blue Devils in the final period on Michael Jett’s 29-yard field goal with 10:58 left, David Keith’s 8-yard touchdown run with 3:30 left and Carson Walker’s interception return for a touchdown with 53 seconds left.

Seals finished with 101 yards on 23 carries, Gossett completed 9-of-13 passes for 104 yards and Jarrod Posey had four receptions for 61 yards to pace Pell City.

Troup completed 9-of-21 passes for 83 yards and Trent Davis rushed for 65 yards on 14 carries for Etowah.

Pell City finished with 377 offensive yards (264 rushing, 113 passing) to Etowah’s 194 (111 rushing, 83 passing). The Blue Devils were plagued by three turnovers.

Etowah (6-1) visits Douglas for a Class 5A, Region 6 game next week.

Hokes Bluff 35, Ashville 14

ASHVILLE — Hokes Bluff had a big offensive night in beat Class 4A, Region 6 foe Ashville 35-14 Friday.

Darrian Meads rushed 22 times for 212 yards and three touchdowns and also hauled in a 97-yard touchdown pass for the Eagles (4-2, 2-2). Ashton Gulledge hit on 8-of-12 passes for 195 yards and two scores, with his other touchdown pass to Tristin Billingsley from 12 yards out. Gulledge also rushed 11 times for 121 yards.

On the night, Hokes Bluff finished with 535 yards of offense. Jalen Robinson added 38 yards on three catches and Hunter Burke had seven tackles, including one for a loss, on defense.

The Eagles again are on the road next week to visit region foe Cleburne County.

Cleveland 58, Gaston 0

CLEVELAND — Gaston's scoreless streak stretched to five games in a 58-0 loss to Class 2A, Region 6 foe Cleveland on Friday.

Since a 19-6 loss to Sand Rock to start the year, the Bulldogs (0-6, 0-3) have been outscored 246-0.

Friday, Gaston finished with 99 yards of offense. Josh Campbell completed 5-of-23 passes for 81 yards and two interceptions.

For the Panthers (2-4, 2-2), Elijah Longshore 4-of-8 for 49 yards and two touchdowns to go with 35 yards and two scores on seven rushes. Matt Walked led Cleveland with 69 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Stephen Dean caught three passes for 42 yards and a score.

Gaston hosts Westbrook Christian while Cleveland welcomes Woodland next week in region games.

In other Etowah County play, Glencoe lost to Pleasant Valley 47-7 and West End fell to 2A, No. 3 Ohatchee 49-7.

Fyffe 55, Sand Rock 0

SAND ROCK — Class 2A, No. 1 Fyffe had little trouble in defeating Region 8 foe Sand Rock 55-0 Friday.

The Red Devils (6-0, 4-0) led 48-0 at halftime in a game they never really were threatened in.

Zach Pyron finished the night with two touchdown passes (5 yards to Kyle Dukes and 51 yards to Malachi Mize) scoring runs of 8 and 14 yards for Fyffe. Mize added an 8-yard touchdown run. Tyler Machen (6 yards), Brody Hicks (9 yards) and Evan Chandler (10 yards) also had touchdown runs.

Susan Moore 40, New Hope 21

SUSAN MOORE — The Susan Moore Bulldogs remained unbeaten with a 40-21 victory Friday over New Hope in Class 3A, Region 7 football.

Anthony Cervantes rushed for 177 yards on 12 carries and scored touchdowns on runs of 23, 12,

52 and 35 yards. Tanner Sisson ran 47 yards and Camden Lackey passed for 24 yards to Gavin Harper for the other Bulldog scores.

New Hope got a 35-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Selvage to Duvine Beebe and runs of 3 yards by Charlie Furlough and 7 by Beebe.

Susan Moore lead 33-7 at the half and is 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the region. The Bulldogs visit Pisgah for another region game next Friday.