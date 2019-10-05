PANAMA CITY — After an 0-2 start to the season, Arnold senior running back Alex Noble said that the Marlins’ run of three wins in the last four outings has been a joy for himself and his teammates.

"It’s been great, man," Noble said after the Marlins’ 42-28 victory over Rutherford on Friday night at Tommy Oliver Stadium. "The team has been working real hard, so everybody is getting together and executing real well on offense. They’ve made it a lot easier for me, I’ll say that."

Noble has certainly made it look easy of late, following a career-best performance of 319 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 45-12 win over Bay with 229 total yards of offense and three TDs against the Rams.

Noble scored from 7 and 5 yards out in the first half to help stake the Marlins to a 30-14 lead, and then added a 1-yard score to make it a 22-point margin with 4:33 left in the third quarter.

He was again the tip of the spear of an Arnold offense that has scored 40 or more points in three of its last four games.

"We played really well," Marlins coach Norris Vaughan said. "We had some fumbles and let them run a kickoff back, but we’re happy we won and we played really well in spots. I thought we played real well on offense."

Rutherford quarterback Markus Hammack led the Rams with 166 total yards and three touchdowns, while Chris Dickerson added a 79-yard kickoff return touchdown and a 38-yard receiving TD.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Arnold running back Alex Noble

The senior was again the star of the game for the Marlins, rushing 25 times for 154 yards and three touchdowns while also being the team’s top pass catcher.

Noble was on the receiving end of four of Liam Byrd’s six completions for 75 of his 98 passing yards.

He also accounted for nearly 75 percent of the team’s rushing output, with Rock Holland providing a change of pace with 56 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

0

That’s the number of total punts during a first half in which both teams moved the ball down the field at will.

Arnold scored on all four first half possessions with three touchdowns and a 28-yard field goal by Zack Bischoff.

The Rams turned it over on downs in Arnold territory on their first possession before scoring touchdowns on their next two series.

QUOTABLE

"I can’t fault the boys. They’re fighting. I truly think I need to do a better job. I just didn’t have a way to stop them."

– Rutherford coach Loren Tillman on his players’ effort.

TURNING POINT

With Arnold leading 21-14 with just over two minutes left in the second quarter, Rutherford’s offense took the field looking for its third consecutive touchdown drive.

Instead, Hammack’s first down completion to Brian Edwards ended in disaster when an Arnold defender poked the ball loose on the sideline and Tony Spence picked up and waltzed 26 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.

Hammack threw an interception to Cole Horton on the Rams’ next snap leading to Bischoff’s field goal as time expired in the first half.

UP NEXT

Arnold will venture back into district play on Friday with a home contest against Choctawhatchee. Rutherford is off next week and returns to action Oct. 18 at South Walton.