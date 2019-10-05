ALBERTVILLE — Albertville notched its first Class 6A, Region 8 win of the year with a 42-14 rout of Hazel Green on Friday.

The Aggies (3-3, 1-2) led 7-0 after one quarter on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Ben Allen to Chase Kitchens.

The second quarter saw Albertville catch fire. Luke Kelly got things going with a 2-yard touchdown run. Allen then found Moss from 33 yards out to make it 21-0. After Hazel Green scored to pull within 21-7, Allen’s 25-yard run pushed the lead back to 21 points. With 1:42 left until halftime, Allen connected with Trinity Bell on a 28-yard touchdown pass to give the Aggies a 35-7 halftime lead.

Hazel Green scored first in the third quarter to pull within 35-14 and had a shot at a field goal at the end of the third, but Albertville blocked it. Early in the fourth, the Aggies erased all doubt about the final result when Allen and Bell again hooked up, this time on a 23-yard pass, for the game’s final score.

Albertville continues region play next week at home against Lee-Huntsville.