Tuscaloosa County fell to 0-6 on Thursday night with a 44-7 home loss to Hoover, the Wildcats’ ninth loss to the Buccaneers in the last eight seasons.

“(Hoover has) sort of been the precedent for this region for a long time and they’ve been the benchmark for where teams are trying to get,” Tuscaloosa County coach Jay Todd said. “We’ve been on the wrong side of this game for too long now.”

Wildcats junior running back Damien Taylor led all players with 159 rushing yards on 20 carries. He scored the team’s only touchdown, an 80-yard breakaway on the first play of the second quarter. Other than that, Tuscaloosa County carried the ball 28 times for 79 yards.

“They got a lot of penetration early and often,” Todd said. “(Taylor) was able to break a long one. He ran hard, but they were a little faster than us on the line of scrimmage tonight.”

Six of the Wildcats’ 10 drives were three-and-outs and two more ended with interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Connor White started the game with freshman Brax Garrison out with an injury he sustained two weeks ago. White finished 8-for-18 for 38 yards and two interceptions. Wide receivers Cedric Williams and Robert Harless led the team with three catches for 15 yards apiece.

Tuscaloosa County ran 39 plays to Hoover’s 19 in the first half, but the Buccaneers took control after halftime. They were on offense for 24 of 28 plays in the fourth quarter, scoring touchdowns on drives of 10, 14 and 10 plays.

“You gotta find a way to get them behind the sticks,” Todd said. “Even in the first half we had a couple of third downs in our favor but just weren’t able to get off the field. They made a play, we didn’t.”

After the game Todd praised his team’s effort and the players broke the huddle by shouting “1-0!”

“When a game gets to the end like that, it sort of tests your manhood a little bit,” Todd said. “In 7A football if you’re gonna win these kind of games, you gotta learn how to just grind it out.”

Key stat: With starting quarterback Robby Ashford, an Ole Miss commitment, out with a foot injury, Hoover still had more rushing yards (201) and passing yards (199) than Tuscaloosa County had total yards (190).

Next: Tuscaloosa County (0-6 overall, 0-4 in region) travels to Oak Mountain, the only region opponent it beat last year, next Friday. Hoover (5-1, 3-1) hosts Spain Park.