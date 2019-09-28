Despite a pair of Will Murray touchdown runs and a halftime lead, Rocky Bayou fell to 0-5 with a 26-14 loss at home to St. John Paul II.

It was the first time all year the Knights — outscored 220-61 on the season — weren't running clocked.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 20

That was the amount of unanswered points from St. John Paul II, which turned a 7-6 halftime deficit into a 20-7 third quarter lead and then a 26-7 advantage in the fourth after Bryson Hill's 40-yard touchdown toss.

OFFENSIVE MVP: Will Murray

Who else? The playmaker scored on a 19-yard run in the first quarter and later a 2-yard run late in the fourth quarter to make it a two-possession game.

Defensive MVP: Rocky Bayou defensive line

The Knights allowed just 37 rushing yards, limited the visitors to a 1-for-10 clip on third down and forced three turnovers. This loss was not on the defense.

UP NEXT

The Knights travel to Aucilla Christian next week.