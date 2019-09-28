CHIPLEY — Shaun Arntz and Co. knew Chipley was going to be a tough matchup.

They knew the Tigers had “nothing to lose.”

They didn’t, however, expect Chipley to throw a whole new offense at them Friday.

“(Chipley) did a million things we’d never seen before,” said Arntz, Freeport's coach. “We just did not handle it well defensively at all.”

Luckily, Freeport’s offense pitched a perfect game in relief, the Bulldogs outlasting the Tigers 41-36 in Chipley to remain undefeated.

Quarterback Keane Neal went 7-of-15 for 210 yards and touchdown passes of 54, 58 and 67 yards. Dandy Dozen running back Brandon Siples caught two of those, the senior tallying five total scores on the night.

Even Tabios Holmes got in on the action with 45 rushing yards, 84 receiving yards and a 58-yard receiving touchdown.

“It was good to see a couple different people step up and make some plays,” Arntz said.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 0

How many turnovers did Freeport’s offense have? Zero. Zip. Zilch. Nada.

For the first time all year, the Bulldogs (6-0 overall) did not turn the ball over, which proved paramount in Friday’s shootout.

Although Freeport jumped out 14-0 and never trailed Chipley (0-6), “it was just a dang track meet all night,” Arntz said.

OFFENSIVE MVP: Brandon Siples, Freeport

Part of me wanted to give this to Neal just to spread the love a little bit.

The smarter part of me realized I shouldn’t overlook another absurd performance by the Small Schools Offensive Player of the Year frontrunner.

On Friday night, Siples had 17 carries for 139 yards with touchdown runs of 24, 43 and 4 yards. He also caught two passes for 121 yards, both touchdowns.

What’s more, Siples only came off the field when Freeport was kicking off.

“He stayed in and competed the whole game,” Arntz said. “Offense, defense, punt, punt return, kick return, extra-point, field goal. Yeah.”

Yeah indeed.

Through six games, Siples has 1,318 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns.

DEFENSIVE MVP: N/A

Arntz declined to name a player of the game after surrendering 36 points to a Chipley team that came in averaging just 9.6 points per game, so we’re just gonna say the best defense was a good offense this week.

UP NEXT

Freeport hosts Baker at 7 p.m. Thursday in a battle of undefeated 1A teams. The two faced off in the playoffs a year ago, the Gators taking the contest 49-21 en route to a state title game appearance.

“That don’t need too much of a buildup there,” Artnz said.