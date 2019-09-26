Every week The News Herald will recap the previous week’s action for Bay County volleyball teams. Listed state rankings are from MaxPreps.com.

Arnold (16-5 overall, 3-2 in District 2, No. 8 in 5A)

The Marlins had another busy week with seven matches, winning four, and going 4-1 in a tournament Choctawhatchee with wins over Wakulla Christian, Milton, Navarre, and North Bay Haven, and a loss to Fort Walton Beach.

Arnold dropped its two biggest matches of the week, however, losing district road contests to Mosley and Wakulla.

UP NEXT: Arnold was scheduled to take on Chiles at home on Wednesday night before hosting Bay and going on the road against Crestview next week.

Bay (7-6 overall, 3-2 in District 1, No. 44 in 4A)

The Tornadoes took two of three matches, splitting a pair of district contests against Rutherford and West Florida. Bay also fell in straight sets to Escambia.

Alexandra Johnson had eight kills in the three-set win over Rutherford as the Tornadoes clinched a season sweep of the Rams.

UP NEXT: Bay has three non-league matches on the horizon, going on the road against Port St. Joe and Arnold while hosting Franklin County.

Bozeman (8-4 overall, 3-2 in District 1, No. 22 in 1A)

The Bucks took a pair of straight-set victories over Vernon and Port St. Joe, with the latter pushing Bozeman above .500 in district competition.

UP NEXT: Bozeman has three non-league matches coming up against Wakulla Christian at home and Altha and Rutherford on the road. The Bucks will be looking to sweep their season series with the Rams.

Mosley (9-9 overall, 1-2 in District 2, No. 7 in 5A)

The Dolphins took perhaps their biggest victory of the season by knocking off Arnold in four sets in Lynn Haven, avenging an early-season loss and notching their first district win of the year.

Mosley then suffered a three-set road loss to Arnold to drop back to .500 overall on the season.

UP NEXT: Mosley will next host North Bay Haven on Thursday in another matchup of Bay County powers, and will be back at home next week against Niceville.

North Bay Haven (13-3 overall, 6-0 in District 1, No. 8 in 4A)

The Buccaneers won three out of five matches and went 2-2 at the Choctaw Invitational Tournament, taking two-set victories over Choctawhatchee and Fort Walton Beach and losses to Navarre and Arnold.

North Bay Haven also completed a season sweep of Blountstown with a four-set victory over the Tigers.

UP NEXT: The Buccaneers were scheduled to host South Walton in a key district matchup before playing at Mosley on Thursday. NBH will also have home matches next week against Liberty County and Walton.

Rutherford (2-14 overall, 0-7 in District 1, No. 89 in 4A)

The Rams dropped a pair of home matches to Bay and Vernon, but they bounced back Tuesday by beating Franklin County in Eastpoint 25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 7-25, 15-12.

UP NEXT: Rutherford will play host to Marianna on Thursday before welcoming in Bozeman next week.