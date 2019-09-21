When Thibodaux High coach Chris Dugas watched film on McDonogh 35 he saw a tough, athletic football team that his Tigers would have to face on Friday night.

And he knew it would take a total team effort in order to beat them.

Dugas got clutch contributions from players in all three phases of the game as his team rallied in the second half to defeat the Roneagles 30-29 in nondistrict action in Thibodaux.

Thibodaux (3-0 overall) trailed 29-17 early in the third quarter. Its defense would hold the McDonogh 35 (0-3 overall) offense scoreless the rest of the way.

The Tigers offense made plays throughout the half and senior kicker Peyton Domangue kicked the game-winning 42-yard field goal with less than 5 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

“At halftime we made some adjustments defensively and I thought our defense played really well in the second half,” Dugas said. “Offensively, we were pretty consistent throughout. I thought (quarterback) Luke (Alleman) played well. Feronte (Miller) had some good runs considering he’s playing with a broken hand. Kyren (Lacy) made some big plays. Darwin (Davis) had some big catches. Our kicker (Domangue) made some clutch kicks. That was the difference in the game. It was total team effort by those guys. Everyone stepped up and did their part.”

The Roneagles scored first when quarterback Manuel Armstrong (12-for-18, 239 yards, 2 TDs) hit Torey Chambers down the left sideline for a 69-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion gave McDonogh an 8-0 lead with 8:43 left in the quarter.

Thibodaux struck right back on its first offensive play when Alleman (24-for-33, 364 yards, 3 TDs) hit Lacy (5 catches, 137 yards, 2 TDs) in stride for a 71-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 8-7.

Domangue connected on the first of his three field goals from 31 yards to give the Tigers a 10-8 lead after one quarter.

McDonogh 35 regained the lead 15-10 on a Steveland Williams 4-yd touchdown run.

Thibodaux took back the lead when Tyren Young (6 catches, 86 yards, TD) made several Roneagle defenders miss on a 39-yard touchdown reception from Alleman to make it 17-15.

The Roneagles answered back on the ensuing possession when Armstrong found Williams for a 52-yard touchdown and a 22-17 lead at halftime.

The lone score for McDonogh 35 in the second half was a fumble recovery and return for a touchdown by defensive back David Ellis.

The Tigers started their comeback when Lacy made a leaping grab of an Alleman pass in the end zone to cut the deficit to 29-24 with 7:11 left in the third.

Thibodaux added a 32-yard field goal by Domangue and trailed 29-27 after three quarters.

The Thibodaux defense stopped three Roneagle drives in the fourth quarter. Domangue nailed the eventual game-winning 42-yard field goal with 4:56 left to play.

With the Roneagles driving late with no timeouts remaining, Jayden Harry sacked Armstrong around midfield. McDonogh could not run another play as time expired and the Tigers took the victory.

“All the credit to Jayden. He played so hard every snap,” Dugas said. “He’s got a great motor. Being able to sack the quarterback there was just huge. That was the play that sealed it.”