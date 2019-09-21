BERWICK — Vandebilt Catholic got its first taste of victory this season during a nondistrict road contest at Berwick High on Friday.

Vandebilt jumped out to a big lead at halftime and sprinted to a 41-14 win over the Panthers at Geisler Stadium.

Vandebilt (1-2 overall) led 21-0 after the first quarter, 34-0 at halftime and 41-7 at the end of the third quarter.

It was Vandebilt’s first win under new head coach Lance Ledet.

“Anytime you get a win, it’s a positive,” Ledet said. “We’re happy for the kids obviously. Just to see the emotion and reaction on their face after the game was just a step in the right direction.”

Terriers senior quarterback Gavin Daigle stood out. He completed 11-of-14 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 110 yards and four touchdowns.

“He had a good night throwing the ball,” Ledet said. “He made some good reads. He played well tonight, and everyone did well offensively. We ran the ball well.”

In the first quarter, Daigle scored the first touchdown on a 2-yard run to make it 7-0 Terriers. He later connected with Hunter Porche on a 69-yard touchdown pass to put the Terriers ahead 14-0.

Daigle had his second touchdown run on a 2-yarder to extend the lead to 21-0 near the end of the first quarter.

Vandebilt running back Jean Luc Lapeyre scored on a 8-yard touchdown run to make it 27-0 Vandebilt with 6:47 left in the second quarter.

Right before halftime, Daigle and Porche hooked up for the second time when they connected on a touchdown pass with 13 seconds left before halftime to make it 34-0 Vandebilt. Porche finished with 110 yards receiving.

After losing their first two games of the season to E.D. White and Westgate, Daigle said the Terriers wanted to set the tone early in the first half against Berwick.

“Coach Ledet wanted us to come out fast,” Daigle said. “That’s what we did. The first three drives down the field, we converted on all three. It was a total team effort. We moved the ball the well our first three drives and after that we kept driving. We really moved the ball well.”

After Berwick (1-2 overall) scored in the third quarter, Daigle sprinted 47 yards for the touchdown to push it to 41-7 with 3:57 left in the third.

The Panthers scored their final touchdown with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter.

Vandebilt junior linebacker Sean Diebold had an interception on the first drive of the game and had four tackles, six assists and one tackle for a loss. Senior defensive back Braden Heck led Vandebilt with six tackles, three assists and one tackle for a loss.

Although they gave up some big plays in the second half, Ledet said the Terriers defense rose to the occasion.

“In the first half, we played really well defensively,” Ledet said. “We came out with a lull in the second half, but defensively we played lights out in the first half and had a lot of success.”

Vandebilt will travel to Dutchtown for a nondistrict game on Sept. 27.

Ledet said it will be another tough nondistrict test for the Terriers.

“It doesn’t get easier, but we’ve got to get healthy,” Ledet said. “We have so many guys beat up right now with injuries. We have to get healthy going into district.”

After getting their first win of the season on Friday, Daigle said the Terriers are hungry for more.

“It felt really good to get the win,” Daigle said. “I think this is a momentum booster for sure. I think the team we finally realize what we are capable of. We have a lot of guys injured, but this is just a start. We’re finally coming together and starting to realize what we got. It’s starting to come together."