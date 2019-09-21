BAKER — Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Baker was dominant in its 47-6 victory over Cottondale on Friday night.

On a night filled with the hype of Homecoming, the Gators stayed focused and ready.

After a quick three-and-out by Cottondale, it took no time at all for the Gators to get on the board. With just over three minutes played, Jackson Adams took the ball 47 yards to give Baker an early 7-0 lead.

Cottondale’s next play from scrimmage resulted in a fumble recovered by Baker’s Garrin Mitchem, which led to a 9-yard touchdown run from Joe Brunson.

Cottondale’s third drive was a quick three-and-out ending in a blocked punt by Carter Mason. Two plays later, Adams took it to the end zone again.

By the end of the first quarter, Baker led 20-0, and it never took its foot off the gas.

After adding another 20 points to the board during the second quarter, coach Matt Brunson turned to his backups to finish out the game.

“They understand for us to have a good Homecoming that their part is to be successful during the game,” Brunson said. “They definitely played very impressively from the beginning.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 38

That would be the average amount of points the Gators put up each week.

The ever impressive offensive line made up of Joshua Gamble, Dustin Oglesby, Ethan Cadenhead, Carter Mason, Gavin Vaccarello and Dylan LaFear has a lot to do with that, according to Brunson.

OFFENSIVE MVP: Jackson Adams, Baker



Three touchdowns and 63 yards may not sound like a lot to some people, but the talented senior made it look easy tonight.

Adams wouldn’t take the credit though. When asked how he did it, the humble Gator gave the nod to his teammates on the offensive line.

“It’s all on the O-line, for sure,” Adams said. “They’ve been hitting the weight room, they’re super strong and they’re very disciplined.”

DEFENSIVE MVP: Ethan Edge, Baker



Last week, he shared the title. Tonight, the sophomore earned sole custody after being all over the field.

How does five tackles and a batted pass sound? To me, it sounds like the way to play defense.

QUOTABLE:

“Our offensive line is getting better each week. Our backs have plenty of holes to run through and it’s an awesome thing to watch on film watching them get after it and get movement.” –Coach Brunson on the early season performance of his offense

UP NEXT:

The Gators host Jay next Friday at 7 p.m. Baker hasn’t lost to Jay since 2009.

NOTES:

- The victory was Baker’s 33rd straight regular season win.

- Cottondale crossed midfield only once during the game.

- Joe Brunson did what Joe Brunson does best: Run. The junior finished with 149 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was a 46-yard run.

- Eric McQueen had a 59-yard touchdown run.

- Bodie Kolb had an interception for the second straight game.

- Congratulations to Jade Henderson on being crowned the 2019 Baker homecoming queen!