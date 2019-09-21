PENSACOLA — Only in its fourth full season with a football program, the University of West Florida is already struggling to schedule nonconference opponents.

Understandably, nobody wants to play a program that made it to the Division II National Championship game in its second year of existence and has averaged 26.4 points per game in the 28 contests since that season began.

Thus, the Argos (1-1 overall) are always looking for an extra game, coach Pete Shinnick said on his weekly “The Coach Shinnick Show” appearance, and that’s precisely how UWF found Virginia-Lynchburg, the two teams set to square off for the Argos’ home opener at 6 p.m. Saturday at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola. The game will be broadcast live on Cox Sports Television, Yurview and ESPN Pensacola 99.1 FM.

“They happened to have a bye week, and, as scheduling has gotten tougher and tougher for us, we saw that they had an opening and we jumped on it,” Shinnick said.

The Dragons (0-3) hail from Lynchburg, Virginia, a town of roughly 80,000 people located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. They’ve gone just 2-17 since the 2017 season began, and they have been outscored 899-219 during the stretch, according to ESPN.

In October 2018, an article posted to the Daily Press, a daily newspaper in Newport News, Virginia, quoted Dragons coach Bobby Rome as saying many of his peers believed Virginia-Lynchburg was “the worst football program in the country,” prior to Rome taking the job.

As such, tape has been hard to come by, Shinnick said.

“We don’t know a whole lot,” he said. “Their roster kinda changes year to year. They’re big on defense, they have an athletic quarterback and a couple of wide receivers that I think can create some problems in the passing game if we’re not dialed in and where we need to be.”

According to ESPN, the Dragons quarterback is Sherman Brown. In Virginia-Lynchburg’s season-opening 45-14 loss to Merrimack, he threw for 129 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and ran for a team-high 44 yards. The Dragons’ favorite target that afternoon was Joshua Gray, the receiver hauling in four catches for 72 yards.

Beyond that, information is sparse.

But, as Shinnick and Co. are fond of saying, it’s how the Argos play Saturday that matters, not whom they play.

“For us as we look at it, it’s a nonconference game,” Shinnick said. “It’s an opportunity for us to get better … this is a game about us getting better and playing at our best.”

Right now, the Argos are hot, returning home to Blue Wahoos Stadium after a thorough 42-14 thrashing of Shorter this past Saturday.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Austin Reed drew his first career start and shrugged off a sluggish first half — the game tied at 14 as both teams headed to the locker rooms — to lead the Argos to 28 unanswered in the second half.

He completed 24 of 35 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns, each coming after the break, and ran for two more in the first half.

Five of Reed’s six scores came in the red zone.

“We really feel like he’s got a knack to keep it even down there,” Shinnick said. “I think what that’s gonna do is now people are gonna start to account for him, and if you account for him that’s great because we think we got some good running backs.”

A week after those running backs averaged just two yards per carry in a loss to Carson-Newman, the Argo runners piled up 140 yard on the ground against Shorter, averaging 4.7 yards per tote. Anthony Johnson led the charge with 72 yards on 14 carries.

Shinnick credited the offensive line for the team’s balanced performance against the Hawks.

“I think that’s a rhythm — we’ve seen that out of our guys before,” he said. “I feel like this is probably the best our first five offensive lineman have played together as a group. They looked really good.

“And when you can run and throw, obviously that makes it really fun.”

Based on the numbers, Saturday’s game should be another fun one.