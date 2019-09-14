Lakeside’s night got off to a rough start before it even stepped on the field against Tuscaloosa Academy. The team bus got a flat tire on the way to Tuscaloosa, causing the game to be delayed.

The misfortune continued on the field, too, as the Knights throttled Lakeside 55-12 on Friday night, racking up more than 500 yards of offense.

The Knights spread the wealth as six different players scored touchdowns including two rushing and two passing scores from junior quarterback Mayes White.

“Everybody got their share and everybody did what they were supposed to do and scored and put points on the board,” White said.

Tuscaloosa Academy’s wide receivers dropped several passes in the first quarter, but Knights’ head coach John Copeland said he is not worried about the drops because he thinks his skill guys are some of the best in the state.

After the slow start, White opened the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown with 5:16 left in the first quarter. Junior Houston Evans scored on runs of 50 and 19 yards to give the Knights a 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Knights scored four touchdowns in the second quarter including two separate 67-yard runs, one from White and another from Kevin McNeal.

Lakeside scored on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Auston Welsh to DaVante Bowick as time expired to end the first half to get on the board. Tuscaloosa Academy led 48-6 at halftime.

The second half was much calmer as each team scored only once. Whit Winfield caught a 10-yard pass from White in the third quarter, and Lakeside scored in the finals seconds of the fourth for the game to end at 55-12.

Both Copeland and White said this past week was probably their best week of practice so far this season, and it showed on the field.

“Proud of my team. We have a lot of good running backs that had some good runs. Wide receivers did good. The O-line did great tonight,” White said. “We had a good practice this week which led up to this.”

Key stats: Mayes White finished with 125 passing yards, 104 rushing yards and four combined touchdowns. Jaylon Stevenson had a 32-yard receiving touchdown on offense and one interception on defense.

Next: Tuscaloosa Academy (3-1) plays Bessemer Academy next Thursday.