South Lafourche senior defensive back Jake Pitre saw an opportunity floating in the air and jumped on it during the final moments of Friday’s game against H.L. Bourgeois at the TGMC Community Sports Institute High School Jamboree in Houma.

With 4 seconds left, H.L. Bourgeois attempted a Hail Mary attempt into the end zone, but the throw from Braves quarterback Jordan Rainey was short and fell into the hands of Pitre for an interception at the Tarpons’ 10-yard line.

Pitre navigated through the traffic of several potential Braves tacklers, but once he found open green space on the brand-new artificial turf surface at Thomas B. Smith Memorial Stadium in Houma, he was gone 90 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to lift South Lafourche past H.L. Bourgeois, 20-14, in the opening game of the jamboree.

Pitre, who had two interceptions in the game, said he had a great feeling about his chances to score a pick-6 touchdown on the play to win it for the Tarpons.

"They gave me an opportunity," Pitre said. "They couldn’t kick a field goal and they decided to throw it up and have a chance to win the game. They gave me an opportunity. They threw it and I was in the right spot. I knew I was ahead of the wide receivers, so I’m just going down the field and I had a couple of big blocks. I made a couple of people miss and I just saw open field. I couldn’t believe it."

South Lafourche head coach Blake Forsythe said it will go down as one of the wildest finishes to a game – jamboree or regular season – that he has ever witnessed.

"In 15 jamborees I've been a part of, I’ve never seen anything happen like this," Forsythe said. "I’ve never seen anything happen like this in a regular-season game. That’s probably one of the most insane finishes that I can think of, especially when it comes to football game. It was great high school football game between two teams."

H.L. Bourgeois had a chance to win it on its final drive of the jamboree. Braves defensive lineman Matthew Singletary had a sack fumble on South Lafourche quarterback Patrick Gisclair, which was recovered by Koby Ledet for H.L. Bourgeois at the Tarpons’ 32 yard-line with 11 seconds left.

With 4 seconds left, the Braves elected to try a potential 50-yard field goal attempt by Rodney Bouvier, but a penalty backed them up five more yards.

Braves coach Ryan Fournier decided to put his offense back on the field for a final toss into the end zone before Pitre returned the interception for the game-winning touchdown.

"They made a great play. I made a poor call throwing the Hail Mary," Fournier said. "I should’ve let the kicker kick. It was after the penalty that turned it into a 55-yard field goal. We know our quarterback could get it there to the end zone. I made a bad choice and South Lafourche just made a great play off of it and got the win. It was pretty wild. I’ve never seen one end like that before, especially in a jamboree."

The Braves opened the game with a 50-yard pass play from Rainey to running back Demarcus Singleton. Just a few plays later, Rainey connected with Tyrik Jenkins on a 13-yard touchdown to put the Braves ahead 7-0 with 12:43 left in the opening half.

Gisclair scored South Lafourche’s first touchdown on a 1-yard keeper with 1:13 left in the half, completing a 13-play, 77-yard drive to tie the game at 7.

In the opening stages of the second half, Braves defensive back Rontrell Holmes recovered a Tarpons fumble and returned it 15-yards for the score, making it 14-7 with 14:13 left in the second half.

The Tarpons later tied it up again when Gisclair hit Eric Thibodaux on a 53-yard touchdown pass with 7:57 left in the second half.

Forsythe said the Tarpons started off the jamboree slow but eventually found some intensity later on. South Lafourche will open the season against St. Charles Catholic in Galliano on Sept. 6.

"I was a little disappointed in our effort, but I told them if you don’t respect every opponent that comes out here, those kinds of things are going to happen," Forsythe said. "Hat’s off to HL. They really brought it from whistle to whistle. That was one heck of a jamboree game."

Pitre said the Tarpons could build off the momentum from Friday’s jamboree win.

"It’s a spark for our defense because I’m one of the older guys on the team now. They all look up to me. For me to do that, they just know that I’m behind them. I’ve been injured the last few seasons," Pitre said. "I want to come out my senior year and show everybody what I could do. That’s all I want to do is go out with a bang and show the community and everybody else what I could do on the field."

Fournier said the Braves were in position to make plays but missed out on several opportunities. Freshman defensive lineman Jameian Buxton led the Braves with several tackles, sacks and a forced fumble.

H.L. Bourgeois will travel to South Terrebonne to open the regular season on Sept. 6.

"The defense created turnovers, which was great," Fournier said. "Offensively I was disappointed in our execution. We missed a lot of plays. When we watch film, I think we will see we left a bunch of points on the board. Our kids played so hard (Friday) night. We’re so young. We’re going to get better every week. For all of our opponents, I think that's going to be a problem. I think this team is pretty close to being pretty good. We have to clean up the little things, penalties and little mistakes that held us back from winning the football game (Friday)."