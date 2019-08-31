PANAMA CITY — Whatever frustration Mosley had after last week’s shutout loss to Niceville in the regular season opener, the Dolphins took it out on their archrivals on Friday night at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

Mosley dominated from the opening kickoff en route to an easy 40-0 victory to improve to 1-1 on the season. The Tornadoes fell to 0-2.

It was just as lopsided in the box score as it was on the scoreboard, with the Dolphins outgaining the Tornadoes 363-54 on the night.

"I thought we really played well," Mosley coach Jeremy Brown said. "We’ve still got a lot of stuff to clean up, putting the ball on the ground a couple of times with inopportune fumbles, but the defense has played well for three straight weeks and the offense got some confidence tonight."

Dolphins quarterback Joey Garrett finished 5 of 9 for 114 yards and a touchdown, while also adding a rushing touchdown.

Jacarri Greene and Don McKay combined for 155 yards on the ground, while freshman Randy Pittman had a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Mosley led 20-0 at halftime and started the third quarter with a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown by Nyjah Gray and the rout was on.

A 9-yard rushing touchdown by former Bay player Emmanuel Holmes early in the fourth quarter made it 40-0 and triggered a running clock.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Mosley receiver Nyjah Gray

Gray didn’t get many touches Friday night but didn’t need many to have a big impact on the game.

The explosive junior added two catches for 78 yards to his kickoff return score, and he nearly had another special teams touchdown on a 64-yard punt return late in the third that was foiled when he was accidentally knocked down by one of his teammates.

"Yeah, that was just…," Gray said while trying not to laugh. "But you know what, I wouldn’t have gotten down there without those guys blocking for me. It was a team effort."

STAT OF THE GAME

-37

That’s the amount of rushing yardage the Tornadoes were able to muster against the Mosley defense.

Every bit of Bay’s positive yardage came via the air, with freshman quarterback Will Smiley completing 5 of 16 passes for 74 yards and senior Kiron Sims completing one pass for 17 yards.

Even taking out sacks and only using called rushing plays with running backs, the Tornadoes finished with -20 yards on 12 carries.

QUOTABLE

"He’s special when he’s got the ball in his hands. As a kick returner he’s got to be one of the best in the state. He’s just electric when he touches it. He’ll have a chance to do that on Saturdays for somebody. He can change the course of the game with that kind of stuff."

— Mosley coach Jeremy Brown on Nyjah Gray’s prowess as a kick and punt returner.

TURNING POINT

The Dolphins were in control of the game with a 20-0 lead at halftime, but it was Gray’s kick return touchdown to start the third that really broke the game open.

Making matters worse for Bay, the Dolphins lost fumbles on their next two offensive snaps, both in their own territory.

Yet Bay was unable to get points out of either scenario, giving it right back on a fumble at the Mosley 20 after the first turnover and then missing a 29-yard field goal after the second.

UP NEXT

Mosley will have its second tough road test in three weeks when it travels to Crawfordville to take on Wakulla (2-0) on Friday.

Bay will be back at Tommy Oliver Stadium for the third straight week Friday to take on North Bay Haven (1-1).