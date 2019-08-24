SAND HILLS — For the sake of sanity, do not try and factor logic into the drama that produced Holmes County’s 12-6 win over Bozeman on Friday night.

Only the outcome followed form, as the season-opening win for the Blue Devils was their sixth consecutive victory over the Bucks and their ninth in the past decade.

Otherwise, design often was replaced by chaos and at times controversy.

Holmes County produced the winning touchdown on its only pass completion of the game. That it came on first-and-36 from the Blue Devils’ 45 was soon forgotten when Bubba Duncan turned a routine swing pass into a breathtaking open-field display that threatened both sidelines en route to the end zone.

Bozeman did most of its damage via the passing of Jordan Rosalis, a varsity veteran at receiver who was making his first start at quarterback.

When the Devils forced a turnover on downs at their 41 with 2:18 left in the fourth quarter it appeared that Bozeman finally was doomed.

The Bucks eventually held, but Rosalis was trapped at the Bucks’ 18 when he bobbled Nathan Wilkerson’s punt and was quickly swarmed.

There still remained 35 seconds, however, and they’ll probably be discussed for some time —

especially by the Holmes County sideline.

Rosalis quickly passed to Austin Sato for 23 yards to Bozeman’s 41 as the clock continued to tick down. The Bucks did get another snap away, though Rosalis’ long pass downfield was intercepted by Ryan Wesner as the time appeared to expire.

Not so, as the Blue Devils were penalized for a personal foul prior to the change of possession. That resulted in one untimed down from Holmes County’s 46 to end regulation.

That became an untimed down from the Devils’ 16 when consecutive unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on their sideline marched the football 30 yards closer to the Devils’ end zone.

Rosalis retreated one last time, threw into the end zone, and Duncan was fittingly prominent among the Holmes County players batting the ball to the ground.

Thus ended a back-and-forth struggle often befitting an opener where the Devils seemed to be the more physical team up front on both sides of the ball, but the Bucks likely were one play away from either taking the lead or forcing an improbable overtime.

Holmes County pounded 39 yards in five plays after Darriel McKenzie recovered Rosalis’ fumble that derailed Bozeman’s opening possession of the game.

Jeremy Martinez accounted for every inch of the drive between the tackles, and went the last 28 yards through a huge hole to open the scoring with 9:16 left in the first quarter.

It remained that way, the Devils’ having an 88-yard sweep by Duncan negated by a holding penalty, until early in the second quarter.

Rosalis revealed a smooth throwing motion while completing 10 of 20 passes for 142 yards. He found Blake Embrick at Holmes County’s 30 and Embrick broke a tackle to complete a 49-yard pass and run to tie the score 9:46 before halftime.

Both teams’ extra-point attempts were unsuccessful and it remained 6-6 until Duncan took a short pass from Colby Jones near midfield.

Duncan outmaneuvered two Bucks near the Bozeman sideline, cut back toward the middle to gain separation and sprinted toward the Devils’ boundary before again turning upfield and reaching the end zone.

Martinez rushed for 99 of his game-high 113 yards in the first half to easily lead all ball carriers.

Bozeman was able control gaps with linebacker Jaidon Dorsey in the second half to limit the Devils’ effectiveness on the ground.

Dalton Bell had 32 yards to lead Bozeman, but Rosalis, unable to use his athleticism on scrambles or designed runs, somehow kept Bozeman one play away.

Embrick had four receptions for 83 yards and Sato four for 43.

Bozeman begins a series of four road games next week at Wewahitchka. The Bucks don’t return home again until Sept. 27 against Vernon.

Holmes County hosts Freeport on Friday.