PANAMA CITY BEACH — When Jaden Smith caught his first direct snap around the middle of the field, the Arnold defense seemed completely unprepared.

Most of them could only watch as he ran 45 yards for the first score of the game. The Marlins were officially put on notice; so was Smith’s head coach.

"I didn’t know how he’d do as a starter, but he ran hard and I’m so proud of a couple plays," Marianna coach John Donaldson said. "He just kind of knew where the sticks were and really got the sticks."

Smith finished the first half with eight carries for 96 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two receptions for 24 yards before he sat out the entire second half along with most of the other starters for both teams in Friday night’s 16-7 victory over Arnold.

At the break, everything seemed to be going Marianna’s way. The Bulldogs outgained the Marlins in terms of total offense 247-159 thanks in large part to a ground attack that saw three Bulldogs average more than five yards per carry.

"They run that little no-name box thing," Arnold coach Norris Vaughan said after the preseason game. "A lot of misdirection, so we hadn’t even really prepared for it. We’re looking at the next team."

Caleb Torbett carried the ball for 5 yards on the Bulldogs’ first play of the game. He finished with eight carries for 45 yards.

Damon Rolle rounds out the Bulldogs’ talented trio and did most of his damage by beating defenders to the outside. By halftime, he rushed eight times for 71 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Despite the final score, the Marlins offense actually looked unstoppable out of the gate. Arnold ran the ball six times for 24 yards and mixed in a pair of passes that were completed for a total of 28 yards.

Then came a fumble, recovered by Marianna’s Roosevelt Peterson, and everything seemed to fall apart.

Not to be outdone, his teammate Elijah Peterson recovered a fumble of his own later in the half to end an Arnold drive that had moved the ball 56 yards in three plays.

"That’s the game," Donaldson said of the fumble recoveries.

Marianna’s defense will look to pick back up where it left off on Friday night when the team hosts Chipley.

"We gotta work on some conditioning," Donaldson said. "It was really hot tonight and we were really tired in the third quarter."

The Marlins meanwhile will spend the week prioritizing ball security and attempting to improve the chemistry between starting quarterback Liam Byrd and his wide receivers.

Byrd completed 4 of 7 passes for 82 yards, but his night could have been a lot bigger. The Marlins’ second drive ended before it ever really got started when both of his pass attempts flew well over the hands of open receivers.

The one receiver that Byrd did seem to have a connection with was Jake Bingham. The senior finished the night with a pair of receptions for 54 yards.

"We played a ton of people just to see what you could do," Vaughan said to his team after the game. "We found out a lot."

That’s what Friday was all about for the Arnold coaching staff and Vaughan made sure his guys knew the final results weren’t as important this week.

Next week might be a different story when Arnold hosts Blountstown on Friday night.

"We haven’t played a game yet," Vaughan said. "That’s just practice."