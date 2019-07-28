The 91st annual International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo was in serious danger of not producing a tarpon for the first time since anyone associated with the event could remember late into Saturday’s final day.

But just a couple hours before the scales closed for the year at Sand Dollar Marina, Jeremy McHugh, captain of the boat "Stillwater," came to the scales with a video of a tag-and-release tarpon which stood as the only tarpon to make the board on the weekend.

Weigh master Martin Bourgeois verified the video much to the delight of McHugh and his three buddies.

Online records for the rodeo go back to 2003 and every year since then at least one tarpon was caught. That streak could have ended on Saturday if not for the group of Mississippi sportsmen.

"They saved the day," weigh master Martin Bourgeois said. "(Friday) those same anglers came in with a video of a tarpon that broke loose just short of the boat so it did not count. I am sure those guys are happy and satisfied. I knew we would have a strong day (Saturday) and we did."

McHugh led the group of coastal Mississippi natives on the boat. Sawyer McMurphy landed the fish while Rhett Harris and Jonathan Papania did whatever they could to help throughout three tough days of fishing.

"We are from Mississippi but we were fishing just Louisiana waters. Mr. David Prevost (who holds the North American tarpon record) got us started tarpon fishing," McHugh said. "We hooked one Thursday and it jumped off and Friday we had one by the boat side and touched the leader for 3 or 4 seconds so it didn’t count. We grinded again (Friday morning). You just have to want it and can’t give up. We were in a 23-foot bay boat fishing 14-hour days. We were about taking (waves) over the side of the boat. It was just the wind. Our water clarity was really good. We had a ton of bait and a ton of slicks. We just couldn’t see the fish. We are guessing it was about 110 pounds and it was Sawyer’s first tarpon. It was a team effort."

While the tarpon was the most significant catch of Saturday, the biggest frenzy at the scale came when state attorney general Jeff Landry brought in a 389-10 blue marlin. He took top angler in Big Game Division after tagging and releasing another tarpon as well.

"We caught it about 10 (Saturday morning)," Landry said. "We were live baiting with black fin tuna and fought it for about 20 or 30 minutes. It put on great show. The crew did a great job with it. It’s been since 2011 since I fished like this and it was probably since the early 2000s since we put a fish in the tarpon rodeo. It’s great to be back. The boat is the "Fleur de Lis" and they have a great crew. It was a great day with friends and family."

In the tag-and-release big game division Ginger Myers, with the "Fleur de Lis" tagged two blue marlins and Neil Loupe of "Juanita Fish," tagged another.

Doug Borries took the speckled trout crown in the first year of a Kayak Division at 5-10 using live croakers and he also won the regular speckled trout category at 6-6.

"Kayaking is typically a lot harder (than fishing in a boat with a motor)," Borries said. "I just didn’t have to go very far. If I had to go a mile I would not have been able to do it, but I only had to go a quarter of a mile of the launch. I have been kayaking for about 10 years. Wherever you put in the water is where you are stuck"

Gairi Williamson of Kenner took the top redfish in the kayak division at 7-4.

In the inside division Best All-Around Angler went to Jacob Babin of Team BLUMF.

The Raceland native won the black drum category (51-14) and was second in redfish (35-0).

Right when the scales opened at 8 a.m. Saturday, two nice yellow fin tuna came in. The top spot went to Jeff Hoover of Berwick at 140-4 and the second spot went to Paul Russo of Houston at 139-4.

Also on Saturday, Melvin Richard of Metairie was named best all-around angler in the Shoreline Division.

For more on some of the local anglers from the tournament read Monday’s issues of The Courier or Daily Comet.