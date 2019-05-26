To win a national championship by any means is always impressive and memorable.

The manner in which Chipola claimed the third national crown in school history is something those who witnessed it may never forget.

The Lady Indians (52-5) completed a dominant run through the NJCAA Division I Softball Championship in St. George, Utah on Saturday with a 19-2 victory over Angelina (Tex.) in the title game, the first title for the school since 2015.

Chipola went a perfect 5-0 at the national tournament and scored a whopping 69 runs on the week compared to just 10 for its opponents.

As dominant as the week was, the last two days were an absolute clinic in offensive softball put on by the Lady Indians.

In two semifinal games Friday and Saturday’s championship game, Chipola outscored its opponents by a total score of 52-5.

While the Lady Indians have been a terrific offensive team all season, Chipola coach Jimmy Hendrix said no one on the team was expecting anything quite like this.

"I told somebody earlier that if I knew what we had done or how we had done it, I’d write in a book and sell it," he said. "We hit more home runs this week than we did in some months.

"We haven’t done anything different. Our philosophy all year and every year we’ve been at Chipola has been to find the barrel and hit line drives. In Florida the humidity knocks some of those balls down and they’re doubles, but out here we barrel them up and they end up going out of the park."

The thin Utah air certainly contributed to the power surge, but even accounting for the added elevation nine home runs in three games in two days is still pretty remarkable.

The Lady Indians hit four home runs in a 15-2 win over Central Florida on Friday, followed by an 18-1 victory over Angelina later in the day in which they had 18 hits and two more home runs.

On Saturday, Chipola pounded out a season-best 22 hits and tacked on three more long balls to race past the Roadrunners.

It was Angelina that actually got out to the early lead with a two-run first inning against Chipola starting pitcher Amy Woodham with the aid of a pair of Chipola errors.

The lead didn’t last very long, however, as the Lady Indians answered with five runs in each of the next two innings to blow the game open.

Mikayla Lewin opened the scoring with a solo home run to lead off the second, with an RBI sacrifice fly by Candela Figueroa and a three-run homer by Haley Sandridge making it 5-2.

The third inning featured RBI hits by Thais Uyema, Sydney Mclain, Figueroa, and Sandridge to push the lead to 10-2.

The Lady Indians tacked on two more runs in the in the top of the sixth on an RBI single by Eila Infante and an RBI double by Lewin.

A seven-run seventh provided the icing on the cake for Chipola, as Ally Klegg wrapped up the scoring with a two-run home run for the last two runs.

Infante led Chipola with four hits to go with two RBI, while Sandridge was 3 for 4 with five RBI, and Lewin 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBI.

Figueroa, who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Tournament, was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs, and two RBI.

Woodham, who was named Pitcher of the Tournament, went 6 2/3 innings and allowed two unearned runs on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Woodham and Figueroa are among the six Chipola players who played in last year’s national championship loss to Temple (Tex.), which Hendrix said was a driving force behind this year’s run.

"Our sophomores stepped up and the big thing at the end was they had some players-only meetings before the state and national tournament to explain to the freshmen what to expect," he said. "That’s where having sophomores comes in handy.

"I don’t think we ever got too high or too low in any of the games this week. It wasn’t a rollercoaster ride of emotions. We were even-keeled the whole time."