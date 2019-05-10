Danny Owens connected for five hits to lead 2 Birds Coffee in a 21-20 win over Whiplash in the Coed Division III Softball League at Morgan Sports Center in Destin.

Owens belted three doubles and two singles for four RBIs.

2 Birds took a 7-3 lead in the first inning and stayed a step ahead until the fourth.

In the top of the fourth, Whiplash put up five runs and took a 14-13 lead. 2 Birds answered with three in the bottom half to go up 16-14.

With time running out, Whiplash scored six runs in the top of the fifth. In the bottom half, 2 Birds pulled it off with five runs and a walk-off hit from Ronnie Lee.

Nick Chase hit two doubles and a single for five RBIs for 2 Birds.

Tommy Whitfield led Whiplash with two doubles and three singles for four RBIs. David Bonzo hit two doubles and a single for five RBIs and Logan Gaither homered and singled for four RBIs.

Kona Brew Crew 25, Fender’s Collision 13

Christian Manthey knocked in five runs for Kona on two home runs and two singles. Michael Ogden cranked out two homers and a double for four RBIs, and Cody Knowles slapped a home run, two doubles and a single for two RBIs.

Laura Mosley led Fender’s with two doubles and two singles for five RBIs. David Beard doubled and singled for two RBIs, and Adam Mooney was credited with two RBIs.