The 11th annual Terrebonne High Spring Fling Tennis Tournament was held in March in Houma.

Organizers were able to work around the crazy weather to make the tournament a success.

It was the largest turnout to date.

Over 120 high school students from around the area played a total of 103 matches.

Categories were boys singles, girls singles, boys doubles, girls doubles and mixed doubles.

Players from Terrebonne, H.L. Bourgeois, Ellender, Assumption, Vandebilt Catholic, E.D. White Catholic, Thibodaux, Houma Christian School and Central Lafourche participated.

The adult portion of the tournament was held March 16.

This was one of the largest groups of adults to play as well with 22 participants.

Categories were men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles.

The following are the results of the two tournaments to go with some photos of competitors at the event.

Boys Singles

First place: Ben Gros (E.D. White Catholic)

Second place: Hunter Bates (Vandebilt Catholic)

Third place: Mark Portier (Terrebonne)

Boys Doubles

First place: Ben Gros and Ethan Soignet (E.D. White Catholic)

Second place: Caleb Sylvest and Mason Siegel (E.D. White Catholic)

Third place: Mark Portier and Kadin Matherne (Terrebonne)

Girls Singles

First place: Sophia Sirois (E.D. White Catholic)

Second place: Marie Marsh (Assumption)

Third place: Hannah Hackworth (Central Lafourche)

Girls Doubles

First place: Kaia Chiasson and Layla Bani Saaid (Thibodaux and Houma Christian School)

Second place: Julia Jones and Morgan Bourg (Terrebonne)

Third place: Lana Foshee and Kamryn Hubbell (Central Lafourche and H.L. Bourgeois)

Student’s Mixed Doubles

First place: Ben Woods and Marie Marsh (Assumption)

Second place: Mark Portier and Elizabeth Spaht (Terrebonne and Thibodaux)

Third place: Colby Landry and Hope Breaux (Assumption)

Men’s Singles

First place: Steven Swiber

Second Place: Bruce Stalling

Third Place: Brad Parfait

Men’s Doubles

First place: John McCain and Peter Nguyen

Second place: Bruce Stalling and Jackie Sanvises

Third place: Ross Rodrigue and Trent Lodrigue

In adult mixed doubles there were only two teams so they played multiple matches versus each other and against some men’s teams to get several matches in.

Adults received gift cards for each winner and remaining gifts were given through random draws.

Terrebonne High would like to thank the many sponsors that gave to the tournament through drinks, gifts and gift cards that were used to make the tournament a great fundraiser for the team.

These sponsors were Rouses Supermarkets, Palace 10 Movie Theatre, Cajun Critters, Zack’s Frozen Yogurt, Off the Hook, Your Pie, Podna’s Cajun Cooking and Specialty Meats, The Workout Company, Hooters and Creole Lanes.