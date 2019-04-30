BOURG – South Terrebonne High School tennis players Landon LeBouef and Ron Cox Jr. joined forces for the first time as a boys doubles team this year.

And together they ended up making school history.

LeBouef and Cox became the first boys doubles duo in South Terrebonne history to win a state championship at the AllState Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Division II state tennis tournament on Saturday at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

LeBouef, who played singles before switching to doubles at the beginning of his senior season this year, said it was an amazing accomplishment to win the state championship.

"It’s an unbelievable feeling," LeBouef said. "I would’ve never thought in a million years that I would ever go out in my senior year on top. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime feeling. I was just like so in shock. I’m still taking it all in. I’ve worked so hard for four years and it finally paid off."

Cox, who is also a 6-foot-4 basketball player at South Terrebonne, said he was so emotional that he cried after winning the state championship.

"It was crazy because I’ve never taken a private lesson or anything," Cox said. "Landon and I have worked extremely hard for this. Other teams worked hard, but I guess we just took it. I think it’s crazy since South Terrebonne has never won a boys singles championship in tennis, so I think it’s crazy that me and my partner did it. I think that’s pretty great."

LeBouef and Cox finished the year with a 17-0 overall record in boys doubles, including a Region IV, Division II doubles championship. They were the top-seed at the regional tournament and represented Region IV as one of the top seeds at the state meet.

LeBouef, who will attend Nicholls State University and will try out for the tennis team, said he had great chemistry on the tennis court with Cox.

"He’s a very tall player, so it was really easy," LeBouef said. "All I had to do was just be at the base line and keep hitting until he had a chance to do his thing at the net. That’s how we really got a lot of wins this year. We definitely worked really well together by communicating."

Cox said he could rely on LeBouef.

"He is great in the back court, and I’m great at the net, so I guess we just work great together," Cox said. "We knew if we played good together that we could take it."

At the state meet, Cox and LeBouef beat a team from Woodlawn of Baton Rouge 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, a team from Caddo Magnet 6-1, 6-1 in the second round, a team from St. Thomas More 7-5, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, a team from Teurlings Catholic 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals and a team St. Thomas More 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 in the finals.

The Gators placed third in state as a team only trailing state champion St. Thomas More and state runner-up Teurlings Catholic.

LeBouef said he was shocked they were able to pull it off.

"We took one match at a time and eventually came out on top," LeBouef said. "We were confident that we could play our best. It didn’t seem real to us that we had a great chance to win state. We just took one match at a time and really believed that we could possibly win."

Cox said it was a little bittersweet since it would be his last doubles match with LeBouef.

"It was a great experience," Cox said. "I don’t get to play doubles next year because my partner is leaving. I’m going to miss him, but I’ll be in singles next year."

South Terrebonne tennis coach Monica LeBouef, who is Landon Lebouef’s mother, said both athletes have worked hard to win a state title.

"They have put in a lot of hours and a lot of time. A lot of blood, sweat and tears to get where they are at," Coach LeBouef said. "I’m very excited and happy for them. It’s well deserved. It’s a long time coming. We’re so excited that it’s the first championship South Terrebonne has ever had in boys doubles. It’s a great accomplishment for the boys."

Also for South Terrebonne’s boys, Cole Picou won his first-round singles match but fell in the second round to eventual state champion Grant Landreth of St. Thomas More 6-0, 6-1.

Here is a list of other top local finishes at the state tourney:

DIVISION I

H.L. BOURGEOIS

The Lady Braves finished with two team points and were led by Mackenzie Vordick, who defeated Hahnville’s Kate Faucheaux 6-1, 6-0 in first round but fell to Barbe’s Ashley Mahoney 6-4, 6-4 in second round.

In girls doubles, the Lady Braves team of Brittney Melancon/Lacey Leonard won their first-round match over a team from Slidell 6-4, 6-2 but lost in the second-round to a team from St. Joseph’s Academy 6-0, 6-1.

THIBODAUX

Thibodaux’s Kaia Chiasson beat Baton Rouge’s Jhansi Yadlapati 6-2, 6-1 in first round but fell to Mandeville’s Olivia McField 6-2, 6-0 in second round.

DIVISION II

ASSUMPTION

Assumption’s Drake Scoby made it to the semifinals in boys singles but lost to Teurlings Catholic’s Perry Guidry 6-0, 6-1.

In girls singles, Marie Marsh advanced to the second-round for the Lady Mustangs.

ELLENDER

Anthony Foret represented the Patriots by making it to the second round but fell to Neville’s Gabriel Lipe 6-0, 6-0.

E.D. WHITE CATHOLIC

The Cardinals doubles team of Mason Siegal/Caleb Sylvest and Ben Gros/Ethan Soignet advanced to the quarterfinals.

The Lady Cardinals were led by Sophia Sirois, who made it to the girls’ singles semifinals before falling to St. Thomas More’s Kate Meyers 6-1, 6-4.

The E.D. White girls doubles teams of Gabrielle Thibodaux/Katie Sylvest made it to the quarterfinals before losing to a team from St. Michael 6-3, 6-0.

SOUTH TERREBONNE

The Lady Gators were led by Brianna Simon, who won her first-round match 6-2, 6-0 before falling in second-round 6-0, 6-0.

VANDEBILT CATHOLIC

The Terriers boys team was led by Charles Bourque, who advanced to the quarterfinals but fell to Northwood of Shreveport’s Johnny Flourney 6-3, 6-2. The boys’ doubles team of John Bonvillain/Hunter Bates advanced to the quarterfinals.

In girls’ doubles, Vandebilt’s Isabella Richard/McKenzee Stolz made it to the semifinals before losing to a team from St. Michael-Baton Rouge 6-1, 6-2. Brianna Simon led the Lady Terriers to the second-round in girls’ singles, while the doubles teams of Jenna Boudlouche/Kate Chiasson and Gracie Fournier/Juilette Smith advanced to the second-round.

DIVISION IV

HOUMA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

In boys doubles, the teams of Roger III/Daiz and Daigle/Porche made it to the second round of the state tournament.