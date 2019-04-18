Forgive Central Lafourche girls track and field coach Ray Babin if he was a little shocked by the final results from Wednesday’s District 7-5A meet held at Thibodaux High School.

For the first time since 2011, the Lady Trojans won a district championship.

"It very much was a surprise," Babin said. "We never thought we would take first. We had a balance between the field and the track. Our participation brought us to the top. It helped out a lot."

Central Lafourche finished with 130 team points in the girls team standings to beat runner-up Hahnville (125 points) and third place Thibodaux (121 points). The rest of the girls standings included East St. John (fourth, 60 points), Destrehan (fifth, 56 points), Terrebonne (sixth, 49 points) and H.L. Bourgeois (seventh, 47 points).

"It’s tremendously exciting for all the coaches and all the participants we had," Babin said. "All the girls who fought through everything we had to do. It’s just amazing that we are able to come to the district and win it."

The Lady Trojans got first-place finishes from Allie Fontenot in the 1600-meter run (6 minutes, 21.99 seconds), Jaycie Thibodaux in the 800-meter run (2:45.34), Brandy Foxworth in the 3200-meter run (14:27.11), Courteney Dufrene in the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches) and the 4x800-meter relay team (11:26.21).

Central Lafourche freshman jumper Ke’yona Gabriel also contributed with a pair of second-place finishes in the triple jump (35-06 2/4) and long jump (16-11 2/4). She only trailed Terrebonne High standout jumper Taylor Walls in both events.

Babin said every Lady Trojans athlete pitched in on Wednesday.

"We accumulated points everywhere and just kept steady," Babin said. "Everybody put in their best effort and we were able to put out enough points to win."

Walls was named girls field MVP for the sixth time this season with first-place finishes in the long jump (18-07 2/4) and triple jump (37-11).

Hahnville’s Kevell Byrd was girls track MVP with first-place finishes in the 100-meter dash (12.39), 200-meter dash (25.57) and 4x400-meter relay (4:12.74).

Hahnville won the boys team title with 183 points, pulling away from runner-up Thibodaux (117.3 points) and third place Terrebonne (96 points). The rest of the boys team standings were Destrehan (fourth, 92.3 points), Central Lafourche (fifth, 41.3 points), H.L. Bourgeois (sixth, 37 points) and East St. John (seventh, 21 points).

Thibodaux was led by distance runner Luke Sweatman, who continued his dominance this season. He won the boys track MVP honors after first-place wins in the 800-meter run (2:00.21), 1600-meter run (4:51.10) and 3200-meter run (10:14.74).

Despite missing several athletes, Thibodaux coach Daniel Trosclair said it was a good showing for the Tigers.

"As a whole unit, we were right around where we were projected to be," Trosclair said. "We qualified a lot of athletes for the regional meet. We’re pleased with that. We’re just looking forward to moving on to regionals and improving our teams, distances and heights for all the athletes who made it."

Hahnville’s Jerry Spencer was named boys field MVP with a first-place finish in the triple jump (42-07), a second place in long jump (21-10) and a third place in high jump.

All Top 4 finishers in each event at the district meet will advance to the Region III, Class 5A track meet to be held at Thibodaux High on April 25.

For the complete District 7-5A results visit bayoupreps.com.