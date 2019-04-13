Champ Davison had three hits to lead the Nicholls State University baseball team on Friday night, but a pair of three-run innings for Incarnate Word proved to be too much to overcome as the Colonels fell short against the Cardinals, 6-4, on Ben Meyer Diamond at Ray E. Didier Field in Thibodaux.

Nicholls slid to .500 overall and in league play at 17-17 overall and 8-8 in the Southland Conference. The win put UIW at 22-12 overall and 10-6 in the SLC.

Davison was one of three Colonels with at least two hits, joined by Adam Tarver and Brady Bell. Nicholls outhit UIW, 11-9, but all three of the visitors extra-base hits turned out to be the difference in the game.

The first came in the fourth inning with Nicholls leading 1-0 after a Tarver RBI single. After walking two, Trever Kilcrease (2-3) surrendered a three-run home run to Lee Thomas. Kilcrease finished the game with four innings pitched, allowing three hits and struck out two.

Nicholls cut into the lead in the seventh after Bell and Christopher Sandberg started a one-out rally with back-to-back singles. Following a walk, Ethan Valdez grounded out to third for an RBI and a 3-2 deficit.

In the eighth, UIW struck with two straight doubles to put the lead at 6-2. Ryan Gonzalez had the first run-scoring double and Thomas followed with one for two more runs. Nicholls took advantage of an error with the bases loaded to get two of the runs back in the bottom half.

Davison led off the ninth with his third hit before the next three were retired to end the game.

Luke Taggart earned the win for UIW, scattering eight hits while allowing two runs. Bernie Martinez picked up the save with 2 2/3 innings of relief.

For the Colonels, Colin Kramer had a strong showing out of the bullpen with four strikeouts and just one hit allowed in three innings.

Game 2 of the series today has been moved up to 2 p.m. due to potential inclement weather in the area.