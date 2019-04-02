After standout seasons, several local high school basketball players were recognized on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 4A Boys and Girls All-State basketball teams.

In girls basketball, Ellender senior Terris McKay was named the Class 4A All-State first-team.

McKay, a Nicholls State University signee, was one of the key leaders in helping Ellender advance to the Class 4A state semifinal round with a 23-11 overall record. She averaged 14.2 points per game, two rebounds per game and four assists per game.

As a shooting guard, she was the leading scorer for the Lady Patriots this season. Ellender won the District 7-4A championship with a perfect 6-0 record this season.

Also in girls basketball, South Terrebonne senior Chloe Fleming earned second-team all-state honors.

Fleming, a Southern University signee, wrapped up her successful senior season at South Terrebonne by averaging 19.2 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game, 2.7 assists per game, 3.4 steals per game, and 0.8 blocks per game. She led the Lady Gators to a 25-6 overall record and their first trip to the quarterfinals since 1986.

In boys basketball, Assumption sophomore Jaden Tyler was named the Class 4A second-team.

Tyler was the District 7-4A MVP as a guard. In District 7-4A play, he averaged 26 points per game, 3.8 rebounds per game, 2.3 assists per game and 3.5 steals per game. He helped Assumption finish the season with a 24-12 overall record and a trip to the second-round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

History-making head coaches highlight the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A All-State basketball teams.

Breaux Bridge boys coach Chad Pourciau and Lee Magnet girls coach Valencia Wilson, who each led their teams to state championships for the first time in school history, have been named the Class 4A Coaches of the Year.

Pourciau, who served as Breaux Bridge’s interim football coach this past season before transitioning to basketball, brought the Tigers to the state tournament for the first time since 1972. Before upsetting top-seeded Bossier in the Class 4A title game, Breaux Bridge’s semifinal victory against Leesville was its first state tournament win in its fourth try.

Wilson guided the Patriots to a 34-2 record and the top seed in Division II. In its third straight state tournament trip and second consecutive championship game appearance, Lee bested second-seeded St. Louis for its first-ever state crown.

Bossier’s Jacoby Decker, a second-team pick in 2018 who led the Bearkats to the state championship, has been named the Most Outstanding Player on the boys’ team. DeRidder’s Dominique Davis, a returning first-team selection who signed with LSU, was chosen as the Most Outstanding Player on the girls’ squad.

Decker (19.7 ppg) is accompanied by Breaux Bridge’s Seth Alexander (14.8), Carencro’s Joseph Charles (18.8), St. Thomas More’s Jaden Shelvin and Woodlawn-Shreveport’s Tra’Michael Moton (25.0) on the boys’ first team.

Joining Davis (25.4) on the girls’ first team is A.J. Ellender’s Terris McKay (14.2), Warren Easton’s Cabria Lewis (12.0), Benton’s Emily Ward (20.2) and Lee’s Diamond Hunter (22.0).

James Brewer contributed to this report for the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

LSWA CLASS 4A CHARTS

BOYS

First team

Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.

Seth Alexander Breaux Bridge 5-8 Sr. 14.8

Joseph Charles Carencro 6-8 So. 18.8

Jaden Shelvin St. Thomas More 6-2 So. 16.3

Jacoby Decker Bossier 5-9 Sr. 19.7

Tra’Michael Moton Woodlawn-Sh 6-2 Sr. 25.0

Second team

Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.

Deandre Hypolite Breaux Bridge 6-3 Jr. 10.3

Julian Landor Carencro 6-5 Sr. 16.2

Duwon Tolbert Leesville 6-5 Sr. 12.7

Jaden Tyler Assumption 5-11 So. 26.0

DT Wicks Plaquemine 6-3 Sr. 16.6

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JACOBY DECKER, BOSSIER

COACH OF THE YEAR: CHAD POURCIAU, BREAUX BRIDGE

Honorable mention

Robert Coleman, Franklin Parish; Ty Sanders, Tioga; Dontrell Hill, Franklin Parish; Seginald Bryant, Leesville; Carlos Sepulvado, Leesville; Keydrain Calligan, Westgate; Leon Smith, Rayne; Frank Robinson, Ellender; Dionjahe Thomas, Ellender; Kaalas Roots, Bossier; Herman Key, B.T. Washington; Zion Crawford, Minden; Jarred Singleton, Morgan City; Eric Thibodaux, South Lafourche; Marlon Robinson, Assumption; Quinn Strander, E.D. White Catholic; Josh Ratcliff, Assumption; Hunter Dean, Lakeshore; DeVaughan Gross, Woodlawn-BR.

GIRLS

First team

Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.

Domonique Davis DeRidder 5-7 Sr. 25.4

Terris McKay Ellender 5-5 Sr. 14.2

Cabria Lewis Warren Easton 5-6 Sr. 12.0

Emily Ward Benton 6-0 Sr. 20.2

Diamond Hunter Lee 5-8 Jr. 22.0

Second team

Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.

Elizabeth Ratcliff Teurlings Catholic 5-7 Sr. 19.5

Raven Franklin Neville 5-7 Sr. 14.4

Chloe Fleming South Terrebonne 5-6 Sr. 19.2

Breanna Sutton Warren Easton 5-5 So. 18.0

Ashanti Eden Salmen 5-6 Sr. 22.0

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: DOMONIQUE DAVIS, DERIDDER

COACH OF THE YEAR: VALENCIA WILSON, LEE

Honorable mention

Cordel Batiste, Cecilia; Johnae Thomas, Northside; Jasmine Sanders, Grant; Makayla Bynum, South Lafourche; Ra’von Robertson, Assumption; Trastasia Hester, Ellender; Tanisha Hester, Ellender; Sh’Diamond Holly, Morgan City; Mya Phillips, Helen Cox; Jatlen Henderson, Salmen; Brionne Woods, Cabrini; Derrica Gilbert, Minden; A’Niya Lagarde, Lee; Brittany Theriot, Vandebilt Catholic; Ava Pitre, South Lafourche; Ja’rielle James, Leesville; Brooke Kendrick, Buckeye; Qua Chambers, Benton, Junior; Bre Rodgers, Minden, Senior; Ty Nevels, North DeSoto, Senior; Tytianna Wynn, BTW, Senior; Shakalyn Cotton, Livonia.