Assumption High boys’ powerlifter Eli Justilian and E.D. White Catholic softball player Scout Blades were named the winners of the Barker Honda Athletes of the Week contest presented by The Courier and Daily Comet today.

Both athletes won a fan vote that took place from March 16-21 at houmatoday.com and dailycomet.com.

Justilian won the male honor after he was named the most outstanding lightweight at the Division II state championships in Alexandria on March 14. He competed in the 165.3-pound weight class and helped lead the Mustangs to a Division II state team championship.

E.D. White baseball player Parker Coddou was second in the male voting, and Thibodaux basketball player Kobi Johnson was third.

Blades won the female award after she went 3-for-3 with 4 RBIs during a 11-6 win over Vandebilt Catholic on Thursday. She also had a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh inning during a 4-3 win over Ascension Christian on Tuesday.

Thibodaux track athlete Brenasia Hodges was second in the female contest, and South Terrebonne bowler Kamryn Fitch was third.

Every week, local fans will get to visit The Courier and Daily Comet’s websites at houmatoday.com and dailycomet.com and cast their vote in the player of the week poll. Area athletes from all 13 local high schools in The Courier/Daily Comet’s coverage area are eligible for the player of the week honors.

The players will be nominated based on their athletic achievements in every sport each week throughout the high school sports calendar year, and the winners will receive a framed certificate and have their picture printed in the paper.

Visit our websites at noon Saturday to see the new list of player of the week candidates.

Fans are allowed to vote a day per working e-mail, and they can vote for their favorite athletes in both male and female categories.