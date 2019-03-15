LYNN HAVEN — The Mosley baseball team took a 7-5 victory over Hillcrest (Ala.) on Thursday night in the championship game of the Panama City Invitational.

The Dolphins improved to 8-0 on the season, while the Patriots fell to 9-2. Mosley trailed 5-3 after Hillcrest scored two runs in the top of the third inning, but the Dolphins took the lead with three runs in the home half and tacked on another in the fifth.

Ryan Pettys pitched five innings and allowed five earned runs on 10 hits and a run with six strikeouts to get the win, with Tyler Peterson tossing two scoreless innings of relief.

Coleman Rowan led the Mosley offense, going 3 for 3 with two doubles, four RBI, and a run. Jaden Rudd was 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Bay 6, Rutherford 0

PANAMA CITY — The Tornadoes (3-3 overall, 2-0 in District 1-5A) took their second shutout win over the Rams (0-5, 0-2) in three days.

Dawson Erbacher started on the mound for Bay and went six innings to get the win, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out nine. Mason Caudill took the loss for Rutherford, surrendering five unearned runs on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts in five innings.

Mac Chapman led the Bay offense, going 2 for 3 with two doubles, a run, and two RBI, while Colby Miller went 2 for 3 with a double and a run. Garrett Nelson and Beckett Hamilton each had a hit and an RBI. Dillyn Richardson had the only hit for Rutherford.

Arnold 4, South Walton 3 (8)

PANAMA CITY BEACH — The Marlins (3-3) got a bases loaded walk from Camden Hart in the bottom of the eighth inning to score Thomas Risalvato for the game-winning run.

Hart had four RBI for the game. Terry Byers got the win for going four innings of relief of starter Blake Holman and allowing just one run. Holman surrendered two runs in four innings.

Softball

Mosley 9, Godby 6

TALLAHASSEE — The Dolphins (4-8) got a complete game from Josie Williams in the circle to get the win, as she allowed three earned runs on seven hits and four walks with seven strikeouts.

Emily Pitts led the offense, going 2 for 3 with two triples and four RBI, while Sabrina Whitmire was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Kassidy Hutchins also had two hits.

Bay 6, South Walton 2

PANAMA CITY — Alex Wilson took the victory in the circle for the Tornadoes (2-10), giving up two hits and three walks and striking out eight.

Amber Smith, Wilson, and Jordan Risini all had a hit and an RBI for Bay.

Wakulla 10, Arnold 4

PANAMA CITY BEACH — The Marlins (8-5) suffered their first District 2-6A loss of the season to drop to 1-1, while the War Eagles improved to 2-0 in league play and 8-0 overall.

Bailey Knaggs took the loss for Arnold, allowing eight runs — five earned — on 10 hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Ashley Troutman was 3 for 4 with a home run, two runs, and two RBI. Sage Mickey was 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI.