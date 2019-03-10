CONWAY, Ark. – Behind strong performances from four of its seniors, the Nicholls State University softball team won its 2019 Southland Conference opener at Central Arkansas, 8-2, Saturday night at Farris Field.

The series was originally scheduled for Friday-Saturday, but weather pushed the series to a single game on Saturday and a doubleheader today. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Pitcher Megan Landry (9-4) had another stellar outing in the circle, limiting the Southland’s top hitting team to just three hits in 6 1/3 innings.

She struck out five in the win and had a 3-0 lead to work with before she took the field.

Seniors Amanda Gianelloni and Kali Clement both went 3-for-4 at the plate and homered, while Kasey Frederick had a double and drove in three.

Clement started things off in the first with a run-scoring single, and after Frederick brought one in with a sacrifice fly, a run came home on a double steal.

Landy’s lone blemish was against Libby Morris, who hit her seventh home run of the season to lead off the UCA fourth.

But Gianelloni got the run back in the fifth when she belted her fourth homer of the year.

Clement followed with her third long ball of the season in the sixth, and in the seventh, Nicholls (11-11 overall, 1-0 in the SLC) scored on an error before Frederick doubled in two to make it 8-1.

The Bears (11-11, 0-1 in the SLC) were able to score a run against Alexis LaBure in the seventh inning.