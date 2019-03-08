LYNN HAVEN — In the past two days, Mosley’s offense has produced 30 runs on 24 hits in just nine total innings of play. The most recent offensive explosion produced a 14-1 mercy-rule victory over Bay on Thursday night, pushed the Dolphins to a 3-0 start, and left them averaging 13 runs per outing.

Mosley coach Jon Hudson said he’s not sure how long this run of offensive production will last, but he hopes this is more of a long-term trend than a short-term hot streak.

"You never know, I hope this is what we’re gonna be. We’re capable of doing this," he said. "We’re swinging the bat really well right now. We’re doing a good job of laying off pitchers’ pitches and finding a better pitch to hit. We’re seeing the ball well and it’s a little contagious. I hope we can keep it up, but as long as the pitching keeps going like it is and we play good defense then we should be OK."

The hitting has perhaps overshadowed the pitching, was which again stellar Thursday behind sophomore left-hander Jaden Rudd, who went four innings and allowed just one hit and struck out six batters. The lone Bay run, which was unearned, was the first scored against the Dolphins this season.

"Jaden threw real well tonight," Hudson said. "He threw three pitches for strikes for the most part. That’s what we’re looking for."

Rudd was also terrific at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a double and five RBI, while Trent Justice finished 2 for 2 with a double and four RBI. Blake Vineyard had a team-high three hits to go with two runs, with Clete Hartzog going 2 for 3 with a double and a run.

Drew Yeager and Brayden Gainey each had a hit and an RBI. Austin Childree had the only hit of the night for Bay with a double to lead off the top of the fourth inning. He scored later in the inning on a dropped fly ball in right field.

Gainey’s RBI single through the middle of the infield to score Rudd got Mosley on the board first in the first inning, and the Dolphins added to the lead with a three-run second inning with some assistance from a two-run error by Bay.

The Dolphins blew the game open with a 10-run third inning that featured seven hits and four walks. Justice made it 6-0 with a two-RBI single to left field to score Vineyard and Mason Smith, while Rudd made it 9-0 with a bases-loaded double to left field.

Rudd added his fourth RBI of the inning with a single to right field to bring home Will Massey for the final run of the frame.

Mosley sent 14 batters to the plate on the night, 11 of which had either a hit, a run, or an RBI.

"We’re deep. We have a lot of depth on our team," Hudson said. "We don’t know if this is gonna be our nine or if there’s four or five guys on the bench that might be a part of our nine when it gets down to it. That’s the good thing about it. If somebody is not producing at the time, we can put somebody else in there that can produce and not miss a beat."

Bay 000 10 — 1 1 2

Mosley 13(10) 0X — 14 12 2

Sandlin (L), Scott 3, Cullen 3, and Owens. Rudd (W), Petersen 5 and Rowan.

LOB: Mosley 9, Bay 3. E: Skibba, Vineyard, Childree, Whaley. 2B: Childree, Rudd, Hartzog, Justice, Massey. RBI — Rudd 5, Justice 4, Yeager, Gainey, Rowan.