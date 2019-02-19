MORGAN CITY – The H.L. Bourgeois softball team opened the season with an 11-6 nondistrict win over Morgan City on Monday.

Keira Evans had two doubles with three RBIs for the Lady Braves (1-0 overall), while Kameron Davis has two doubles and three RBIs.

Bryleigh Pitre was the winning pitcher, allowing five hits and no walks and striking out four in seven innings.

MONDAY’S PREP SOFTBALL CAPSULES

ST. AMANT 12, SOUTH TERREBONNE 2, 5 INNINGS

At St. Amant, the Lady Gators (0-1 overall) got a five-strikeout performance from senior pitcher Mikenzi Authement in the loss.

Freshman Haleigh Daigle went 2-for-2 at the plate, while Kellsie Clement had a two-run double.

CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 16, SOUTH LAFOURCHE 0, 4 INNINGS

At Mathews, Lady Trojans pitcher Kinslee Ross pitched a complete four-inning shutout, while Morgan Theriot went 3-for-4 with a home run and a triple.

Central Lafourche improved to 1-0, while South Lafourche fell to 0-1.

ST. JAMES 10, HIGGINS 3

At Vacherie, St. James pitcher Kiri Parker allowed two hits and struck out 13 batters in the win for the Lady Wildcats (1-0 overall).

Maley Stein went 2-for-4 with five RBIs, and Parker went 2-for-4 and two RBIs.