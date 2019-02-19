Houma Christian School girls head basketball coach Kathy Luke said she was concerned her team would be a little rusty entering Monday night’s Division IV second round playoff game at Terrebonne High School.

However, the No. 2 Lady Warriors eased her concerns early against No. 15 St. John.

Houma Christian made nine 3-pointers in the first half, while the defense was suffocating throughout in a 68-26 victory.

Houma Christian will now face No. 10 St. Martin’s Episcopal on Thursday night in the quarterfinals.

"I’ve been pushing them pretty hard the past 10 days. We’ve been scrimmaging against our boys JV team," Luke said. "I was really proud of their effort. Offensively, we shot the lights out. They played really good full court and half court man-to-man defense."

"We really couldn’t recover once we got down double digits," Lady Eagles coach Cynthia Prouty said. "They were very successful from outside. We wanted to pack it in and see if they could shoot the outside shot."

Jordyn Marie and Kourtne Lee led the Lady Warriors with 21 points each and Laikyn Spry added 10 points. J’nyria Kelly headed St. John with 12 points.

Houma Christian (25-5 overall) was scorching from the perimeter against the Lady Eagle zone defense in the first half.

Marie was particularly hot, scoring 17 points, including draining five 3-pointers.

Lee, Spry and Jade Triggs all added to the three-point barrage.

Meanwhile, the Lady Warriors defense forced St. John (12-17 overall) into numerous turnovers that Dalesia Williams (seven points) and Lee converted into easy transition points.

Houma Christian took a 37-8 advantage into halftime.

"When you can hit that many 3s, then they have to go out there to guard you, and that leaves the lane open for our post players, who I think are really good," Luke said. "You’re not going to shoot the ball like that every night, but it’s nice when you do."

"We had lots of film on them, and everybody played man defense. My kids aren’t real fast, so I wasn’t sure we could stay with them man-to-man for very long," Prouty said. "So we tried a zone. Obviously, it wasn’t a good decision."

In the second half, Houma Christian did its damage in the paint and on the foul line. Lee and Xariel Washington slashed through St. John’s defense for layups. The Lady Warriors opened the fourth quarter with 11 unanswered points, including seven straight by Spry, to seal the victory.

"We played really good full court and half court man-to-man defense. We really got after them. I like our intensity and competitiveness," Luke said. "There are some things we didn’t do as well as I hoped. We’ll get back to work tomorrow on those things."

"They played solid man-to-man defense. We don’t have the ball handlers to get into our offense like we need to," Prouty said. "They played excellent help defense as well."

Houma Christian defeated St. Martin’s Episcopal three weeks ago 63-27 in District 8-1A action and Luke said she is looking forward to the rematch.

"We have really good, quick guards. St. Martin’s guards aren’t as quick as ours. I think we can pressure them like we did St. John," Luke said. "They’re familiar with us, and we’re familiar with them. I’m sure they’ll make some adjustments."