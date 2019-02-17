HOUSTON – The Nicholls State University men’s basketball team suffered an 88-82 setback at Houston Baptist University on Saturday at Sharp Gym in Southland Conference action.

Colonels graduate transfers Jeremiah Jefferson and Gavin Peppers led Nicholls (11-14 overall, 4-8 in the SLC) with 22 points apiece.

Colonels junior Danny Garrick followed with 14.

The Huskies (9-14 overall, 5-7 in the SLC) received 16 points apiece from Ian DuBose and Benjamin Uloko.

Nicholls led by eight at halftime and as many as 11 with 11:56 to play, but HBU surged for a 19-2 run over 4:13 to take a 69-63 lead and held off the Colonels for the remaining 7:43.

Following a jumper from junior Elvis Harvey to put Nicholls within two at the 3:25 mark, Nicholls connected on just one of its final seven shots while the Huskies made 7-of-11 free throws.

The Colonels drained 13 3-pointers while limiting HBU to four.

The Huskies missed their first 11 long-range attempts.

Nicholls was outrebounded 47-32 and HBU finished with a 38-12 advantage in free-throw attempts.

The Colonels battle Sam Houston State Wednesday night on the road before closing the regular season with five consecutive home games.