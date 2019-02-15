Breaux Bridge hung around early during Thursday’s Class 4A first round playoff game against Ellender, but it didn’t last long.

After Breaux Bridge held a two-point lead after the first quarter, things started to unravel for the visiting team in the second quarter.

The No. 5-seeded Lady Patriots held No. 28 Breaux Bridge scoreless for over 10 minutes during the course of the second and third quarters, paving the way for a 71-32 win.

Breaux Bridge led 12-10 after the first quarter and trailed 20-18 with 3:42 left in the second quarter. It would be the last time Breaux Bridge would score in the game until the early moments of the fourth quarter.

Ellender (21-10 overall) went on a 37-0 run during Breaux Bridge’s scoring drought, helping the Lady Patriots take a 31-18 lead at halftime and a 57-18 advantage at the end of the third quarter.

After a slow start, Ellender coach Kenneth Dixon said the Lady Patriots finally started to play their style of basketball.

“We come in always a little nervous,” Dixon said. “We want to be fantastic and superior. Just come in and do what we do in practice. I have to continue teaching and relaying that to them. Once we settle down and do what we do best, we’ll be OK. Let’s get back to what we do best and stop trying to be spectacular.”

Ellender’s defense turned the tide of the game, switching from a 2-3 zone to an aggressive man defense, which forced over 15 turnovers.

“They came back and they impressed me, especially in the second half,” Dixon said. “Defensively we are quick and fast, so let’s use that to our advantage.”

Senior post player Tanisha Hester, who had 16 points and 10 rebounds, said the Lady Patriots controlled the game with their defense.

“I think our defense was very good,” Tanisha Hester said. “The man-to-man defense was very good for us. We do a good job in man. It’s our best defense."

Senior guard Terris McKay, a Nicholls State University signee, led Ellender with 17 points. She scored 14 points in the first half, including 10 in the second quarter, to lead the Lady Patriots.

Senior Marghan Frierson, who has battled a knee injury all season, scored all 11 of her points in the second half for Ellender.

“I’m happy I’m back helping my team,” Frierson said. “I started off a little rusty and I finally came out in the second half like I usually play.”

Senior Trastasia Hester had eight points for Ellender, which will play No. 21 Woodlawn of Shreveport in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs next week.

Kynnedy Louis led Breaux Bridge (11-13 overall) with 11 points.

Breaux Bridge coach Kevin Wiltz said the Lady Tigers didn’t have an answer for Ellender’s adjustments in the second and third quarters.

“It seemed like we got away from the game-plan and played more into their style of basketball,” Wiltz said. “They are real good at what they do, so I’ve got to give them credit. They did a great job on their end of getting in the open floor and finishing. They did a great job of adjusting after the first and second quarters.”

Dixon said Ellender will have to continue making improvements as the playoffs go on.

“We have to work on some things. We were good in this game, but what about the second round,” Dixon said. “Let’s focus on doing the right things and playing solid. I still have to teach it and preach it. Unfortunately it hasn’t caught on yet, but in the meantime, we made the adjustments and it did catch on (in Thursday’s game). We made the game easier and hopefully they’ll see that and keep the game easier when we do what we’re supposed to do.”